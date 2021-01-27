STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rashtriya Ispat Nigam boosts exports by 141 per cent as domestic demand for steel falls

RINL chairman and managing director PK Rath said that a Forged Wheel Plant at Raebareli is expected to be commissioned by February 21.

Rashtriya Ispat Nigam

Rashtriya Ispat Nigam plant (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Several public sector industries in Visakhapatnam celebrated Republic Day on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) chairman and managing director PK Rath said, "When domestic demand reduced, we stepped up exports by 141 per cent, which translated into Rs 3,109 crore till December 2020. We crossed an export volume of one MT for the first time."

A Forged Wheel Plant at Raebareli is expected to be commissioned by February 21, he added. The main attraction of the event was a tableau on COVID awareness, which was made by Visakhapatnam Steel General Hospital (VSGH).

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) fire wing special commandos displayed their skills and demonstrated water jets representing the Tricolour. NTPC Simhadri chief general manager Diwakar Koushik conferred awards to the best performing employees from all departments.

The Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT) chairman said that relentless efforts of port employees during the pandemic resulted into uninterrupted supply of essential commodities throughout the country and added that the VPT will put the same efforts in the future to increase the cargo handling during the fiscal year 2020-21.

Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) CMD Hemant Katri said that as HSL employees their act of nation building will be to deliver vessels on time with the best quality and safety standards. He added that HSL provides livelihood to 10,000 persons.

