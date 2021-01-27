Tata Motors unveils Safari, launch slated next month

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Tata Motors on Tuesday officially revealed its latest offering — the Safari SUV in India. The homegrown carmaker has rebranded the upcoming seven-seater Harrier as Safari after having scrapped the old name Gravitas. Bookings for the 2021 Safari will commence on February 4 with deliveries to customers slated to begin after that, the company said.

The vehicle is expected to come at a price range of Rs 16 lakh – Rs 24 lakh. The new Safari will compete against the newly launched MG Hector Plus and soon-to-be launched new Mahindra XUV500. Additionally,

Hyundai is expected to launch a seven-seat Creta-based SUV. At present, this small but fast growing segment is dominated by Toyota Innova Crysta. Safari will be made available in six, as well as seven-seat layouts. The new Tata Safari is based on the company’s impact 2.0 design and shares its Omega Arc platform with the Harrier SUV. However, it is longer and taller in size.

Safari will be launched in six variants which include XE, XM, XT, XT+, XZ and XZ+. Under the hood, it is fitted with Harrier’s 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder diesel engine which delivers 170 PS and 350 Nm of peak torque. The transmission options include the 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. It comes in three drive modes — Eco, City, and Sports. With this launch, Tata Motors is set to bring the Safari brand back into its portfolio after a gap of 14 months.

“The new Safari lives up to its legendary status but also offers plenty of modern provisions to live up to expectations of today’s customers,” said Pratap Bose, vice-president- Global Design at Tata Motors.

In its new avatar, the Safari Safari will also get the company’s iRA connectivity suite, which offers functionalities like vehicle diagnostics and emergency calls. At present, this function is available with Nexon and Altroz iTurbo.