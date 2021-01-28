STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Expansion of NALCO plant in Odisha on track: Union minister Pralhad Joshi

The Navaratna PSU has planned to invest around Rs 30,000 crore by 2027-28 on expansion and diversification.

Published: 28th January 2021 09:45 AM

Nalco’s smelter plant in Angul

Nalco’s smelter plant in Angul (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister of Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi has assured that the proposed brownfield expansion of National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO)'s smelter plant at Angul is very much on track and will be executed on priority.

In his reply to the recent letter of Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan seeking NALCO capacity expansion, Joshi said there is no change in the brownfield plans of the company. "I have been informed that there is no change in the proposed expansion projects of NALCO at Angul district of Odisha. These projects are very much on priority. Preparation of detailed project report is underway and the company will do due diligence on their feasibility, based on the report," Joshi said.

"Ministry of Mines is taking all steps for implementation of the projects to achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. The proposed expansion will be beneficial in the progress of the country and the State," the Minister said.

The Navaratna PSU has planned to invest around Rs 30,000 crore by 2027-28 on expansion and diversification. Around Rs 22,000 crore will be invested on the expansion of the company's aluminium smelter unit from 0.46 million tonne per annum (MTPA) to 1 MTPA and construction of a 1400-MW feeder captive power plant (CPP) in Angul. 

Over Rs 7,000 crore have been pegged for the 5th stream refinery and development Pottangi bauxite mines and Utkal D & E coal blocks.

