STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Budget to allocate 12 per cent more for spending as Centre struggle to maintain balance between growth and financial discipline

Even as expectations are high from the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and industries seeking a higher stimulus in the budget this year, the government is vigilant on spending.

Published: 29th January 2021 03:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2021 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

Image used for representation (Photo | PTI)

By Anuradha Shukla
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  As the central government is struggling to strike a balance between growth and maintaining financial discipline, the union budget is unlikely to allocate money for “splurging” with officials stating that the net expenditure hike is expected to remain below 12 per cent.

According to the sources in the finance ministry, even as expectations are high from the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and industries seeking a higher stimulus in the budget this year, the government is vigilant on spending.

“This year’s budget is very challenging as at one hand there is Covid-19 and on the other hand, the government has to ensure that while they support growth, they are not deviating from the fiscal path, given that fiscal deficit is likely to be around 6.5-7 per cent. So, while the centre is in mood to spend, it will not splurge,” a top official from the finance ministry told this publication. 

While the government will be generous with sectors that will require hand holding, it will not waste its resources on dead schemes or sectors which have not performed well in implementing its scheme, the official added. 

“The sectors which are job centric will get support but ministry-wise spending will be strictly based on performance. It is a tough and challenging year so every department has to work in an efficient manner,” the official explained.

The finance minister had earlier said this year budget will be “as never before” to help India emerge as the engine for growth and economic resurgence. Apart from pharma and healthcare exports, the other sectors that are likely to get relief include textile, MSMEs and agri-based industries. 

Special emphasis is likely to be on promoting foreign investment and in its pre-budget discussion, the PM had discussed the need for promoting foreign investment to boost growth.

However, the official maintained that some of the austerity drive which was initiated last year, will continue till the situation becomes normal in terms of fresh hiring, events, consultancy job and advertising budget of the ministries.

Spending on healthcare sector in India lowest

India’s spending on healthcare is the lowest among BRICS and OECD nations despite allocation of RS 69,000 crore towards the sector in Budget 2020-21.

Public spending on healthcare  needs immediate attention.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Budget Budget 2021 Union Budget 2021 Union Budget
India Matters
HCL Technologies image used for representation (File Photo | Reuters)
HCL to hold two-day virtual mega job drive at campus near Vijayawada
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Taken COVID-19 jab? Delay pregnancy for at least two months, say doctors
From Left: Rajdeep Sardesai, Shashi Tharoor and Vinod K Jose. (File Photos. YouTube)
FIR against Tharoor, Rajdeep Sardesai  for seditious tweets on farmer's death
President Ram Nath Kovind at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
'Very unfortunate': Prez  Kovind on R-Day violence as he defends farm laws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Economic Survey Analysis | Has focused on real economic problems and not the Sensex: Dr Anil K Sood
Covaxin can neutralize UK strain of coronavirus too: Study
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp