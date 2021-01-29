Citroen india rolls out C5 Aircross 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Citroen India has started commercial production and rolled out the first C5 Aircross SUV from its manufacturing facility in Thiruvallur, Tamil Nadu. The SUV is the first product from the French automaker for Indian customers, which is slated to be launched this quarter.

The production of the new Citroën C5 Aircross SUV in India has started after rigorous testing of the vehicle for over 2.5 lakh kms in different terrains and varied weather conditions across India, the company said. “We are excited to officially roll out the first Citroën C5 Aircross SUV, which will be the first of many differentiating products for India from the brand.

There is a lot of market anticipation for the new Citroën C5 Aircross SUV, which will set a benchmark in style, comfort and innovation in its segment in India,” said Emmanuel Delay, executive vice-president, Stellantis and chairman, PCA Automobile India Pvt Ltd on Thursday.

The brand was expected to debut last year but the unfavourable market scenario exacerbated by Covid-19 crisis pushed its plans to 2021, and it will debut with ten premium showrooms across the country. The dealerships will help in establishing an upmarket brand image. The Citroen C5 AirCross competes with the Jeep Compass and Hyundai Tucson. It is expected to have a high level of localisation.

The company recently released details of a survey it had conducted. Through this survey, it is apparent that customers seek more comfort from their vehicles. Citroen India says their cars will have comfort seats with electric function and memory.

Renault unveils Kiger, to enter B-SUV segment

Renault India unveiled the production-spec Kiger SUV at a time when the sub-compact SUV segment is heating up in the country. The B-SUV would be launched in the first quarter of 2021. Kiger is powered by a 1.0-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine and a 1.0-litre turbo-charged petrol engine. Transmission options are 5-speed manual, 5-speed AMT and CVT transmission.The turbo-charged engine is power rated at 100 PS and 160Nm while the naturally-aspirated petrol is the same as Triber at 72PS and 92 Nm. Renault said that the Kiger will be a global product manufactured in India.