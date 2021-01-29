STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Triple headache: Job loss, paucity of investments, rising inflation top list of worries ahead of Budget 2021

Top finance ministry officials said they are aware that private sector investments are on pause as businesses have been waiting and watching how demand would pick up and cash flows ease.

Published: 29th January 2021 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2021 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the Cabinet briefing in New Delhi

Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Jayanta Roy Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the budget, the main worries for India’s economic Czars remain the triple challenge from the paucity of private investments which means they would have to budget for higher spending by the state, the loss of jobs in manufacturing which may force the government to grant higher subsidies to industry and the rising spectre of commodity inflation.

The Budget will be tabled in the Lok Sabha on February 1.

Top finance ministry officials said they are aware that private sector investments are on pause as businesses have been waiting and watching how demand would pick up and cash flows ease.

New projects in the December quarter were a mere Rs 87,000 crore compared to Rs 3.8 lakh crore in the March quarter last year, while projects which were completed were worth just Rs 61,000 crore.

“This has forced us to go in for a record infrastructure spending program — part of it budget funded and part of it through a series of investment vehicles which will be unveiled in the budget,” said North Bloc officials.

In all, the budget may allocate a record Rs 5-5.5 lakh crore towards capital expenditure spread across sectors.

Secondly, job losses in the manufacturing sector remains high even as overall unemployment came down to 6.5 per cent in January. In the December quarter, compared to pre-Covid days, there were 11 million less jobs in manufacturing. 

This happened as jobs  in farming spiked with an estimated 26.34 million people seeking work under the 
MGNREGA scheme in December, 113 per cent more than in December 2019. 

“Hopefully the spending on infrastructure and sops to industry such as the productivity-linked incentives and subsidies for new jobswill help,” said officials.

However, the biggest worry for North Bloc remains a commodity cycle and 
excess liquidity linked to an inflationary spiral which could undo the nascent gains of a recovery. 

Commodity prices have been rising sharply as the world opens up to business, fuelled in large part by rising demand for minerals by China whose economy seems to have recovered most from the pandemic.

The global fiscal support to economies hit by the pandemic has risen to an outstanding $14 billion by December 2020.

This money is increasingly finding its way into emerging economies like India where the rates of return are more.

While on one hand it could create asset bubbles, on the other it could feed into inflationary expectations as one section of the populace sees their incomes rise.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Budget Budget 2021 Union Budget Union Budget 2021 Unemployment Inflation
India Matters
HCL Technologies image used for representation (File Photo | Reuters)
HCL to hold two-day virtual mega job drive at campus near Vijayawada
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Taken COVID-19 jab? Delay pregnancy for at least two months, say doctors
From Left: Rajdeep Sardesai, Shashi Tharoor and Vinod K Jose. (File Photos. YouTube)
FIR against Tharoor, Rajdeep Sardesai  for seditious tweets on farmer's death
President Ram Nath Kovind at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
'Very unfortunate': Prez  Kovind on R-Day violence as he defends farm laws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Economic Survey Analysis | Has focused on real economic problems and not the Sensex: Dr Anil K Sood
Covaxin can neutralize UK strain of coronavirus too: Study
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp