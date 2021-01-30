STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Economic survey mum on job losses during lockdown, private investment

The Survey did speak about some labour reforms and interesting trends like flexi-staffing, but the approach remained superficial and it did not talk about lack of employment creation.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Economic Survey was high on optimism about a V-shape recovery but it left out some of the problem areas including employment. 

The Survey did speak about some labour reforms and interesting trends like flexi-staffing, but the approach remained superficial and it did not talk about lack of employment creation and did not give any roadmap to do so in a year when the country witnessed significant loss of employment on account of the ongoing pandemic.

“The lockdown period also saw the growth of the gig economy and increasing work from home in the organised sector,” the Survey said. 

According to CMIE, 121 million people lost jobs during the months of lockdown. The Survey left this area untouched.

Another important area the Economic Survey did not touch upon was taxations and falling revenue collection. Curiously, the Survey was also silent about the much-needed private-sector investment, which has remained stagnant for the past 3-4 years. 

