STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

DHL Express commences OTP-based contactless delivery services

This move reportedly aligns with DPDHL's net-zero emission 2050 goal as it diminishes the need for physical paperwork and printing, reducing the company's carbon footprint.

Published: 01st July 2021 06:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2021 06:27 PM   |  A+A-

The newly introduced non-contact delivery service harnesses the power of DHL's ODD service and the Global Courier Application Scanners to sync the deliveries with OTPs.

The newly introduced non-contact delivery service harnesses the power of DHL's ODD service and the Global Courier Application Scanners to sync the deliveries with OTPs. (File photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: DHL Express has commenced OTP-based contactless deliveries service, making it the first international logistics company to offer such services in the country, a release said on Thursday.

The launch of the non-contact delivery service will help to ensure maximum employee and customer safety, amidst the new normal post the pandemic, DHL said in a release.

Besides, it aligns with DPDHL's net-zero emission 2050 goal as the service diminishes the need for physical paperwork and printer cartridges, in turn, reducing the company's carbon footprint, it added.

With customers becoming increasingly conscious about hygiene and safety protocols, DHL Express's OTP-based non-contact deliveries leverage digital platforms to reduce the need for contact between customers and couriers, leave little room for error, and are also ecologically safe in the long run, it said.

R S Subramanian, Senior Vice-President, and Managing Director, DHL Express India said: "The ongoing pandemic has made businesses rethink and re-invent operations. The safety of our employees and customers has always been our top priority while ensuring business continuity. The launch of non-contact deliveries is a step towards enhancing the customer experience while maintaining safety standards at the time of delivery."

Even prior to the pandemic, DHL customers could pre-schedule deliveries through the on-demand delivery (ODD) online service.

However, the pandemic has called for a shift in the way service providers interact with customers, the company said.

The newly introduced non-contact delivery service harnesses the power of DHL's ODD service and the Global Courier Application Scanners to sync the deliveries with OTPs.

The synergy of the two databases will provide customers with seamless and touchless cross-border deliveries, it stated.

The company said it also recently conducted a week-long specialised and intensive learning and development programme to train and familiarise its frontline and customer-facing teams with this new service.

"The launch of non-contact delivery is in line with our 'People First, Safety First' approach. We specifically upgraded our systems in India to include OTP-based features, so we could best serve our customers whilst ensuring the safety of our frontline personnel," said Manish Patel, Vice President, Operations, DHL Express India said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DHL Express DHL OTP DHL no-contact delivery DHL Express India Net zero on demand delivery
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Nine countries in Europe accepting Covishield for travel: Sources
AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir, and staff cut cakes during the inauguration of an event to celebrate National Doctors Day, at AIIMS, New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Not much data on Delta plus variant to suggest it causes more deaths: Delhi AIIMS director
Image for re/resentation
BCCC asks TV channels to exercise restraint on portrayal of gender-based violence
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo| ANI)
Data, demographic dividend present huge opportunity; this decade to be 'India's techade': PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bride performs martial arts to spread self-defense awareness among girls | Tamil Nadu
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Gallery
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGBTQ tales find new life on OTT
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp