STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

India's first smart city in Gujarat collaborates with startup incubator to accelerate fintech innovation

As part of the collaboration, Zone Startups India, a part of BRTSIF, will explore avenues to set up and promote a fintech hub in Gujarat's GIFT SEZ.

Published: 01st July 2021 04:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2021 04:26 PM   |  A+A-

Fintech, Financial technology

Representational image.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) said it has collaborated with the BIL Ryerson Technology Startups Incubator Foundation (BRTSIF) to accelerate fintech innovation.

GIFT City is India's first smart city and international financial services centre (IFSC), and BRTSIF is a joint venture among BSE Institute Mumbai, Ryerson University and Simon Fraser University, Canada.

As part of the collaboration, Zone Startups India, a part of BRTSIF, will explore avenues to set up and promote a fintech hub in GIFT SEZ, according to a statement by GIFT City.

It will further lay down the foundation to promote start-ups and support the Government of India's vision for entrepreneurship development and innovation culture at GIFT-IFSC.

GIFT City is emerging as a hub for fintech activities and BRTSIF would play an important role for promoting talent and developing ecosystem to attract start-ups in GIFT IFSC, the statement noted.

GIFT City MD and CEO Tapan Ray said, "Fintech and IFSC are emerging fields in India with immense potential.

Their synergy is essential to develop a matured financial ecosystem in the country, given their dynamic traits.

"According to him, one of the objectives of GIFT City has been to provide a productive platform for fintech and related sectors to be globally competitive.

Zone Startups will develop a programme to attract domestic as well as international fintech and fintech-enabled start-ups in areas such as digital banking, crowdfunding, insure-tech, and prepaid payment instruments, among others.

Zone Startups Managing Director Hemant Gupta said the world of banking and financial services is entering a phase of deeply transformative digitisation.

"A new generation of digital consumers expects a modern and seamless customer experience and is demanding new ways of transacting business.

Emerging trends in neo-banking, app-led payments, and digital currencies are all creating new opportunities and presenting new problems that need solutions," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gujarat International Finance Tec City GIFT City GIFT SEZ GIFT IFSC BRTSIF
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Nine countries in Europe accepting Covishield for travel: Sources
AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir, and staff cut cakes during the inauguration of an event to celebrate National Doctors Day, at AIIMS, New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Not much data on Delta plus variant to suggest it causes more deaths: Delhi AIIMS director
Image for re/resentation
BCCC asks TV channels to exercise restraint on portrayal of gender-based violence
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo| ANI)
Data, demographic dividend present huge opportunity; this decade to be 'India's techade': PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bride performs martial arts to spread self-defense awareness among girls | Tamil Nadu
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Gallery
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGBTQ tales find new life on OTT
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp