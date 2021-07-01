STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Maruti Suzuki extends free service and warranty timelines to July 31

The extension will only be applicable to vehicles whose free service and warranty period expired between March 15, 2021, to June 30, 2021, the auto major said in a statement.

Published: 01st July 2021 04:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2021 04:53 PM   |  A+A-

Maruti Suzuki's workshops are following all safety SOPs as mandated by the government, company officials said.

Maruti Suzuki's workshops are following all safety SOPs as mandated by the government, company officials said. (File photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Thursday said it has extended free service, warranty, and extended warranty timelines for its customers.

The extension will only be applicable to vehicles whose free service and warranty period expired between March 15, 2021, to June 30, 2021, the auto major said in a statement.

The timelines would be extended up to July 31, 2021, it added.

"This is being done to offer convenience to our customers, as they are facing the restricted movement in current pandemic times. Now, customers can avail these services at their convenience, as lockdown eases," MSI Senior Executive Director (Service) Partho Banerjee noted.

The company's workshops are following all safety SOPs as mandated by the government, he added.

"In addition, for those who cannot visit the workshops, we have a complimentary vehicle pick and drop facility as well," Banerjee said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maruti Suzuki Maruti Suzuki India Maruti warranty Maruti car servicing
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Nine countries in Europe accepting Covishield for travel: Sources
AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir, and staff cut cakes during the inauguration of an event to celebrate National Doctors Day, at AIIMS, New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Not much data on Delta plus variant to suggest it causes more deaths: Delhi AIIMS director
Image for re/resentation
BCCC asks TV channels to exercise restraint on portrayal of gender-based violence
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo| ANI)
Data, demographic dividend present huge opportunity; this decade to be 'India's techade': PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bride performs martial arts to spread self-defense awareness among girls | Tamil Nadu
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Gallery
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGBTQ tales find new life on OTT
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp