Maruti Suzuki's vehicle sales soars 217 per cent to 1.5 lakh in June 2021

Sales in June 2020 and May 2021 were impacted by Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns. 

Published: 01st July 2021 01:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2021 01:21 PM   |  A+A-

Maruti Suzuki India

Maruti Suzuki India. (File photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Witnessing a significant recovery, India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki (MSIL) posted total sales of 1,47,368 units in June 2021, an increase of 217 per cent over the 46,555 units it sold in May.

The carmaker had sold 57,428 units sold in June 2020. Sales in June 2020 and May 2021 were impacted by Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns. 

Total sales in the month of June 2021 include domestic sales of 126,196 units, sales to other manufacturer (Toyota Kirloskar) 4,152 units and exports of 17,020 units.

In the domestic passenger vehicle segment, MSIL's sales stood at 124,280 units in June 2021 and against 51,274 units in June 2020. 

With this, the company closed the first quarter of FY 21-22 with total sales of 353,614 units (297,118 units domestic, 10,977 units to other OEM and exports of 45,519 units).

"Sales in Quarter 1 of both FY20-21 and FY21-22 have been far from normal owing to COVID-19 related lockdowns and disruptions and hence any comparison would not be very meaningful," the automaker said in a statement. 

