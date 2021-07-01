MG Motor India reports retail sales of 3558 units in June

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: MG Motor India on Thursday said that it has retailed 3558 units in June this year, recording a three-fold rise from 1016 units sold in May 2021. With phased unlocking, the carmaker registered a significant increase in enquiries and bookings, it added.

The carmaker's sales were impacted in May 2021 and June 2020 due to Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown across the country.

Rakesh Sidana, Director – Sales, MG Motor India, said, “We are seeing early signs of positive consumer sentiment in June and potential purchases due to pent-up demand, which was on hold due to the pandemic. Even though some markets are still under lockdown, the ramping up of the vaccination drive has given us hope and we expect the demand to increase during the festival season. However, we have to remain cautious of the potential threat posed by the third wave.”

However, MG said that its production levels have been impacted in June and will remain so in July-August due to the global shortage of semiconductor chips.

The carmaker has retailed 7139 units during 2021 Q2, registering a significant growth of 162 per cent over 2,722 units sold in the same quarter last year.

At present, MG Motor has four SUVs in its portfolio. There is Hector, Hector Plus, Gloster and the ZS EV. The Hector is its most affordable mid-size SUV while the Hector Plus is a 7-seater version of the Hector.