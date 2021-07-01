STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal announces Rs 5000-crore social impact programme

Over five years the programme will reportedly focus on nutrition, women and child development, healthcare, animal welfare, sports, while funding a coronavirus-free village project.

Vedanta also launched the 'Swasth Gaon Abhiyaan' initiative to provide end-to-end healthcare services, including vaccines for 1,000 villages.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Vedanta Resources Chairman Anil Agarwal on Thursday said the company pledges to spend Rs 5,000 crore towards society over the next five years.

Unveiling the ambitious road map, he said: "We will spend Rs 5,000 crore in giving back to the development of communities over five years."

The company also launched the 'Swasth Gaon Abhiyaan' initiative to provide end-to-end healthcare services, including vaccines for 1,000 villages impacting two million lives.

"We thought we should take 1,000 villages...we should adopt to transform those villages," he said.

The Rs 5,000-crore social impact programme will focus on nutrition, women and child development, healthcare, animal welfare, and grassroots-level sports, apart from major financial assistance towards a coronavirus-free village project across several states.

The programme will be run under the aegis of the Anil Agarwal Foundation, which will be the umbrella entity of Vedanta's social initiatives and provide all-round development to work towards these goals over the next five years.

The Swasth Gaon Abhiyaan will be a mega project that will enhance 'immunity in community' to ensure minimum impact of COVID-19, as part of their overall objective of providing social development and infrastructure as an essential service to the country.

In addition, this will also enhance job opportunities, re-skill the youth, and bring stability and progress which is key to economic growth for the country.

KPMG will be a strategic partner of Anil Agarwal Foundation in implementing this massive programme.

Under the initiative, Anil Agarwal Foundation plans to support and strengthen healthcare services across 1,000 villages within 24 districts across 12 states in the country, impacting over two million lives.

The initiative will follow a model of interventions at the district level, such as oxygen generation plants, telemedicine services, upgradation of medical and diagnostic infrastructure and mobile medical van.

Provisions of medical amenities are also being made in district wise hospitals and health care centres to ensure quality treatment.

The new areas of focus for Anil Agarwal Foundation will be to provide shelters and aid for animal welfare.

Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
