PE investments rise 33 per cent to hit $27.1 billion in first half of 2021

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Private equity investments in India rose by 33 per cent year-on-year (YoY) during the first six months of 2021 to touch $27.1 billion across 442 deals, compared to $20.4 billion raised across 433 deals during the same period a year ago, data sourced from research firm Venture Intelligence said.

The numbers are also indicative of firms having raised large funds from overseas and home-grown investors this year, with deal sizes increasing substantially.

According to Venture Intelligence, during the April-June 2020 period (Q2 of 2020), 33 mega deals ($100 million+ rounds) worth $11.5 billion were signed, compared to 12 such investments (topped by Jio) in the same period of last year.

During the second quarter of this year, when a fresh Covid wave engulfed the country, the start-up ecosystem raised $14.3 billion across 215 deals, registering a 12 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) growth compared to $12.8 billion across 227 deals in Q1 2021.

During Q2, Reliance Jio dominated the deal signings across the industry, accounting for 71 per cent of the $9.8 billion raised during the period.

“While April saw over $7 billion being invested on the back of mega deals in the tech sector, the intensive second wave of the pandemic saw the deal value in May dip to just $2.7 billion,” noted Arun Natarajan, Founder of Venture Intelligence.

“It is good to see a quick resurgence in the pace of investments in June (which saw over $4.2 Billion being invested), post improvement in the Covid situation as well as relaxing of the lockdowns,” he added.

