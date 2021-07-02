STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Vodafone Idea stocks tank up to 15 per cent after weak Q4 results

VIL stock prices consequently fell as much as 15 per cent on the BSE on Thursday morning, before recovering a little to close the trading session down by 8.84 per cent. 

Published: 02nd July 2021 03:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2021 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

Vodafone Idea Ltd.

Vodafone Idea Ltd. (Photo | @VodafoneIN)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Telecom major Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) recorded a steep drop in share prices after the company mentioned in its Q4 results that its ability to continue as a going concern depended on its ability to raise funds from investors and the outcome of key appeals filed with the Supreme Court and the Department of Telecom. 

VIL stock prices consequently fell as much as 15 per cent on the BSE on Thursday morning, before recovering a little to close the trading session down by 8.84 per cent. 

“There exists material uncertainty relating to the Group’s ability to continue as a going concern which is dependent on its ability to raise additional funds as required, successful negotiations with lenders on continued support, refinancing of debts, monetisation of certain assets, outcome of the modification application filed with the SC and clarity of the next instalment amount, acceptance of its deferment request by DoT and generation of cash flow from operations that it needs to settle/renew its liabilities/guarantees as they fall due,” notes attached with the financial results said. 

Investors also seem to have been spooked by the low average revenue per user (ARPU) figures seen during the quarter, which indicates a critical need to increase tariffs.

On Thursday, rival Bharti Airtel’s chairman Sunil Mittal said at an event that there was tremendous stress in the telecom sector and that tariffs have to be increased. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vodafone Idea Department of Telecom
India Matters
The first case of the Delta Plus variant, classified as variant of concern, was detected in Katra township of Reasi district. (Representational Image)
'Delta Plus variant similar to predecessor, unlikely to cause third wave'
Beneficiaries register themselves to get a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | ANI)
India records 46,617 new Covid cases; national recovery rate crosses 97 per cent
Sirisha Bandla was born in Andhra Pradesh and grew up in Houston, Texas. (Screengrab)
Telugu-origin Sirisha Bandla to join Richard Branson on Virgin Galactic's next flight to space
Image of CPM supporters in Kerala used for representational purpose. (Photo | Bechu S , Online Desk)
It's time CPM rid itself of 'criminal' elements

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A wildfire raging on the slopes of the mountain forced the evacuation of students from the University. (Photo | AP)
Full village in Canada burns due to wildfire, caused by extremely high temperature
The Central Drugs Standards Control Organization has approved the emergency use of monoclonal antibody cocktail. (Photo | Special arrangement)
COVID India: Price of antibody cocktail may drop to Rs 15,000 per dose
Gallery
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGBTQ tales find new life on OTT
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp