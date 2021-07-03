STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Airtel revamps bundled services package 

Bharti Airtel has rolled out a pan-India all-in-one service package that will offer subscribers DTH, mobile, and broadband internet in one plan.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Bharti Airtel has rolled out a pan-India all-in-one service package that will offer subscribers DTH, mobile, and broadband internet in one plan. The package, Airtel Black, is priced between Rs 998 and Rs 2,099 per month, depending on the number of mobile users included in the package.

Airtel executives commenting on the launch said that the company has an eye on increasing average revenue per user (ARPU) levels, which had plunged after the removal of the interconnect usage charge (IUC) regime this January.

Airtel Black will offer customers the flexibility to create customised plans. It also offers four new fixed plans with different combinations, where prices range from Rs 998 a month (for 2 mobile connections and 1 DTH connection) to Rs 2,099 a month (for 3 mobile connections, 1 Fibre connection, 1 DTH connection). 

This is not the first time that Airtel has offered such a plan. Its One Airtel plans, for instance, bundle all these services too. However, Shashwat Sharma, Director, Marketing and Communications, Bharti Airtel, said that One Airtel was “a beta”.

