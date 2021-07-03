STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Government to unveil national cyber security strategy soon: National Cyber Security Coordinator

The new strategy would serve as a guideline to tackle various aspects, be it data as a national resource, building indigenous capabilities or cyber audit.

NEW DELHI: The government will release a new cybersecurity strategy this year, National Cyber Security Coordinator Rajesh Pant said at an event organised by Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI).

He said the strategy would holistically cover the entire ecosystem of cyber space in India.

"The vision of this strategy is to ensure safe, secure, resilient, vibrant, and trusted cyber space," Pant said.

The new strategy would serve as a guideline to tackle various aspects, be it data as a national resource, building indigenous capabilities or cyber audit.

"There are about 80 odd deliverables coming out of this new strategy," the PAFI statement quoted Pant as saying.

The theme of the PAFI Dialogue was 'Cyber Security in the New Normal.

' On the national security narrative for the telecom sector, Pant said, "While other nations have created a black-list of companies that cannot operate in the country, India is the only nation to create a white-list of telecom companies that are allowed to operate in India".

The companies allowed must be a 'trusted source', he said adding, "We were able to create and launch the trusted telecom portal during the pandemic and within six months.

