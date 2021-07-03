STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ola reveals its first EV, India launch likely this month

Ola CEO Bhavish Agarwal shared a video of the scooter’s drive performance and tweeted that the EV “goes 0-60 faster than you can read this tweet! Ready or not, a revolution is coming!”

A driver of an electric car charges his vehicle at public charging station in New Delhi, India, Thursday, April 1, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ola has been in the news ever since it announced its foray into the electric mobility field in the company. 

On Friday, Ola revealed the complete look of its first electric scooter, signalling that the latest entrant in this crowded space may launch its product in less than a month.

Ola CEO Bhavish Agarwal shared a video of the scooter’s drive performance and tweeted that the EV “goes 0-60 faster than you can read this tweet! Ready or not, a revolution is coming!”

Ola’s first scooter is expected to be priced around Rs 1 lakh and will take on rivals like Ather Energy’s 450X and Bajaj Chetak EV.  

In the video, Ola’s e-scooter looks sleek and sports a contemporary design. 

While the company hasn’t revealed any features of the EV, it is expected that the scooter can do a distance of 150km on a single charge and achieve a top speed of 90km/h.

It may also come with features such as removable Lithium-ion battery, digital instrument console and cloud connectivity.

Entry of Ola in this space is expected to give a big boost to India’s small EV market.

Unlike other players in the market that have limited manufacturing capacity, Ola has decided to go big. 

It claims to be building the world’s largest electric two-wheeler facility, the Ola future factory, in Tamil Nadu with an investment of about Rs 2,400 crore. The factory will initially have an annual capacity of two million units.

Plans to install at least one lakh charging points   

Ola has also initiated installing its ‘Hypercharger Network’ across the country. It targets to install one lakh charging points across 400 cities in India and parts of Europe.

It claims that its e-scooter would offer 75 km range or 50% charge with 18 minutes of charging,

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp