STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

NTPC, ONGC to boost development of offshore wind energy

NTPC has also shown its intention to bring an initial public offer of its arm NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd to raise funds for achieving 60 GW clean energy capacity by 2032.

Published: 04th July 2021 01:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2021 01:35 PM   |  A+A-

Windmill

For representational purposes. (File photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: State-run power giant NTPC and upstream oil firm ONGC have planned to boost the development of offshore wind energy in India, which is blessed with a coastline of about 7,600 km surrounded by water on three sides and has good prospects of harnessing this clean source.

Earlier in May last year, NTPC and ONGC had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to accelerate their footprint in the renewable energy space.

As per the MoU, NTPC and ONGC will explore the setting up of offshore wind and other renewable energy projects in India and overseas.

The pact also provided that they shall also explore opportunities in the fields of sustainability, storage, E-mobility and ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) compliant projects.

ALSO READ: GAIL looks at petrochemicals, renewables for growth in 'Strategy 2030' plan

Now, the MoU assumes significance in view of, almost doubling the target of renewable energy capacity addition to 60GW by 2032 by NTPC last month.

Moreover, NTPC has also shown its intention to bring an initial public offer of its arm NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd to raise funds for achieving 60 GW clean energy capacity by 2032 which requires about Rs 2.5 lakh crore investment.

A senior official said that NTPC as well as ONGC want to boost the offshore wind energy capacity in the country which is more efficient than the onshore wind turbines.

The official further said that the onshore wind turbine efficiency is up to 25 per cent while offshore windmills can be 50 to 60 per cent efficient and this is relevant in view of limited land resources in the country and also safety aspects.

Keeping in view the 7,600 km long coastline and the expertise of ONGC in handling offshore operations, this association can bring a sea change in this segment of clean energy, the official added.

According to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) portal, offshore wind turbines are much larger in size (in range of 5 to 10 MW per turbine) as against 2-3 MW of an onshore wind turbine.

While the cost per MW for offshore turbines is higher because of stronger structures and foundations needed in marine environments, the desirable tariffs can be achieved on account of higher efficiencies of these turbines after the development of the ecosystem, it says.

The MNRE has set a target of 5 GW of offshore wind installations by 2022 and 30 GW by 2030.

The wind resources assessment carried out by the National Institute of Wind Energy (NIWE) gives total wind energy potential at 302 GW at 100-meter hub height.

Out of the total estimated potential more than 95 per cent of commercially exploitable wind resources are concentrated in seven states (Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NTPC ONGC renewable energy India wind energy National Institute of Wind Energy windmill India
India Matters
A man pampers his infant son as his wife waits to get vaccinated against Covid-19, in Vijayawada on Friday. (EPS I Prasant Madugula)
Major third Covid-19 wave in India highly unlikely: IIT researchers
Rosamma with her family
Octogenarian matriarch from Kerala among entire family that beats Covid-19
Express ,Illustration
Get your Covid jab before third wave: Doctors to pregnant women
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
In final stages of appointing Resident Grievance Officer: Twitter tells Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
Covaxin offers 93.4% protection from severe Covid, 65.2% against Delta variant
Babli Rani resumed work as a health worker in the second wave of Covid. (Photo | Express)
COVID Update: India records 43,071 new COVID-19 cases, 955 deaths
Gallery
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp