STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

HDFC Bank loans rise over 14 per cent to Rs 11.47 lakh crore in June

Among loan categories, retail loans grew by around 9 per cent over June 30, 2020, and were lower by around 1 per cent as compared to March 31, 2021.

Published: 05th July 2021 02:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2021 02:39 PM   |  A+A-

Loan

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: HDFC Bank on Monday said it has registered 14.4 per cent growth in its advances to over Rs 11.47 lakh crore as of June 30 this year.

"The bank's advances aggregated to approximately Rs 11,475 billion as of June 30, 2021, a growth of around 14.4 per cent over Rs 10,033 billion as of June 30, 2020, and a growth of around 1.3 per cent over Rs 11,328 billion as of March 31, 2021," HDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The private sector lender said its domestic retail loans by the end of the first quarter of the current fiscal moved up by 10.5 per cent year-on-year, while the domestic wholesale loans grew by around 17 per cent.

Among loan categories, retail loans grew by around 9 per cent over June 30, 2020, and were lower by around 1 per cent as compared to March 31, 2021.

Commercial and rural banking loans grew by around 25 per cent over June 30, 2020, and around 4 per cent over March this year.

Other wholesale loans grew by around 10.5 per cent over June last year and around 1.5 per cent over March 2021.

Retail disbursements during Q1 FY22 stood at about Rs 43,600 crore (Rs 436 billion), 202 per cent up from the year-ago period.

However, it was down by 30 per cent from Rs 62,500 crore (Rs 625 billion) during the quarter ended March 2021.

These retail disbursements included the home loans sourced from parent company HDFC Ltd. On the deposit front, the bank witnessed 13.2 per cent growth at Rs 13.46 lakh crore (Rs 13,460 billion) as of June 30, 2021.

It was up by 0.8 per cent from Rs 13.35 lakh crore (Rs 13,351 billion) in March 2021. Retail deposits grew by around 16.5 per cent year-on-year and around 3.5 per cent over March, and wholesale deposits remained stable as compared to June last year, but were lower by around 10 per cent from March this year, the bank said.

"During the quarter ended June 30, 2021, the bank purchased loans aggregating Rs 5,489 crore (Rs 54.89 billion) through the direct assignment route under the home loan arrangement with Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited," it added.

Shares of HDFC Bank were trading at Rs 1500.95 apiece on BSE, up 1.35 per cent from its previous close.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
HDFC bank Loan
India Matters
Social activist and preacher Father Stan Swamy (File Photo | PTI)
Stan Swamy breathes his last fighting for bail, people close to him cry institutional murder
(Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha)
Revisiting policies and programmes is no weakness
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
Increase in household debt stress worrying: SBI report
As India awaits the Third Wave, the lessons of the recent past could lay the groundwork for a new, caring world.
Love, Actually: The effects of the pandemic on human bonding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
India to make CoWIN platform available to all countries: PM Modi
Cyprus hit by worst forest fire in decades, 4 found dead
Gallery
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp