STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Rupee snaps 4-day losing streak, closes 43 paise higher at 74.31/USD

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 74.51 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 74.00 and a low of 74.55.

Published: 05th July 2021 04:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2021 04:27 PM   |  A+A-

Money, notes, rupee

For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee snapped its four-day losing streak to settle 43 paise higher at 74.31 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, tracking a firm trend in the domestic equity market.

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 74.51 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 74.00 and a low of 74.55. It finally ended at 74.31 against the American currency, registering a rise of 43 paise over its previous close. On Friday, the rupee had settled at 74.74.

"India's rupee is the biggest gainer today, leading emerging Asian currencies higher, as risk appetite got a boost after a US jobs report disappointed dollar bulls. Domestic currency bounced back from four days of depreciation amid a broader risk-on sentiment and as COVID cases slows," said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

Moreover, the expectation of foreign fund inflows this month also supported the rupee as there are 11 IPOs lined up, he said. "Near-term focus will remain on the movement of the dollar index, crude oil prices, and risk sentiments. From the level front, spot USDINR is having support at 73.60 and resistance at 75.10," he noted.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, dipped 0.08 per cent to 92.15. On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 395.33 points or 0.75 per cent higher at 52,880.00, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 112.15 points or 0.71 per cent to 15,834.35.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.37 per cent to USD 76.45 per barrel. Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Friday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 982.80 crore, as per exchange data.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rupee USD
India Matters
Social activist and preacher Father Stan Swamy (File Photo | PTI)
Stan Swamy breathes his last fighting for bail, people close to him cry institutional murder
(Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha)
Revisiting policies and programmes is no weakness
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
Increase in household debt stress worrying: SBI report
As India awaits the Third Wave, the lessons of the recent past could lay the groundwork for a new, caring world.
Love, Actually: The effects of the pandemic on human bonding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
India to make CoWIN platform available to all countries: PM Modi
Cyprus hit by worst forest fire in decades, 4 found dead
Gallery
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp