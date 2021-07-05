STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tata Steel June quarter crude steel output jumps over 43 per cent; sales up 35 per cent 

During the April-June period of 2021-22 fiscal, the company's consolidated sales also rose to 7.14 MT, from 5.33 MT in the same quarter a year ago, a rise of 35 per cent.

Published: 05th July 2021 01:35 PM

For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Steel major Tata Steel has posted an over 43 per cent jump in its consolidated crude steel output at 7.94 million tonne (MT) during the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

The company's consolidated output of steel in the year-ago quarter was at 5.53 MT, Tata Steel said in a statement released on Sunday.

In India, the company produced 4.62 MT steel, 55 per cent higher compared to 2.99 MT in the April-June quarter of the financial year 2020-21, which was impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the stringent nationwide lockdown.

Tata Steel India deliveries increased by 42 per cent to 4.15 MT from 2.93 MT a year ago. In the quarter under review, Tata Steel Europe's steel production grew by 27 per cent to 2.73 MT, compared to 2.15 MT in the year-ago quarter.

While the deliveries increased by 19 per cent to 2.36 MT from 1.98 MT a year ago. Tata Steel Southeast Asia's production grew to 0.59 MT, up 49 per cent from 0.39 MT in April-June a year ago. The deliveries in Southeast Asia also increased by 50 per cent 0.63 MT from 0.42 a year ago.

