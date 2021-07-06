STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

GST collection in June at Rs 92,849 crore, falls below Rs 1 lakh crore after 8 months

While the collection is lower than the previous month, it is still 2% higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year.

Published: 06th July 2021 03:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2021 03:55 PM   |  A+A-

While the SGST, CGST and Cess collection in June was better than that of May, the gross collection dropped as revenue from IGST saw a dip.

For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After posting above Rs 1 lakh crore mark for eight months in a row, GST collection for June stood at Rs 92,849 crore, falling below the psychological mark of Rs 1 lakh crore on account of the second wave.

While the collection is lower than the previous month, it is still 2% higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year.

According to the statement issued by the Finance Ministry, of the total collection, CGST is Rs 16,424 crore, SGST is Rs 20,397, IGST is Rs 49,079 crore, including Rs 25,762 crore collected on import of goods and Cess is Rs 6,949 crore.

The ministry added that the above figure includes GST collection from domestic transactions between June 5 to  July 5, since taxpayers were given various relief measures in the form of waiver and reduction in interest on delayed return filing for 15 days in the wake of covid pandemic second wave.

During this month the government has settled ₹ 19,286 crore to CGST and Rs 16,939 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement.

"During May’2021, most of the States/UTs were under either complete or partial lockdown due to COVID. The e-way bill data for the month of May 2021 shows that during the month, 3.99 crore e-way bills were generated as compared to 5.88 crore in the month of April 2021, down by more than 30%," the Finance Ministry said.

However, they have expressed confidence that as the e-way bill in June was 5.5 crore, the GST collection is expected to make a smart recovery next month.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GST collection June GST CGST
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
India to make CoWIN platform available to all countries: PM Modi
Cyprus hit by worst forest fire in decades, 4 found dead
Gallery
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp