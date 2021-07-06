GST collection in June at Rs 92,849 crore, falls below Rs 1 lakh crore after 8 months

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After posting above Rs 1 lakh crore mark for eight months in a row, GST collection for June stood at Rs 92,849 crore, falling below the psychological mark of Rs 1 lakh crore on account of the second wave.

While the collection is lower than the previous month, it is still 2% higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year.

According to the statement issued by the Finance Ministry, of the total collection, CGST is Rs 16,424 crore, SGST is Rs 20,397, IGST is Rs 49,079 crore, including Rs 25,762 crore collected on import of goods and Cess is Rs 6,949 crore.

The ministry added that the above figure includes GST collection from domestic transactions between June 5 to July 5, since taxpayers were given various relief measures in the form of waiver and reduction in interest on delayed return filing for 15 days in the wake of covid pandemic second wave.

During this month the government has settled ₹ 19,286 crore to CGST and Rs 16,939 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement.

"During May’2021, most of the States/UTs were under either complete or partial lockdown due to COVID. The e-way bill data for the month of May 2021 shows that during the month, 3.99 crore e-way bills were generated as compared to 5.88 crore in the month of April 2021, down by more than 30%," the Finance Ministry said.

However, they have expressed confidence that as the e-way bill in June was 5.5 crore, the GST collection is expected to make a smart recovery next month.