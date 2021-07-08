STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

BMW Motorrad drives in updated R 1250 GS bike range in India

The updated R 1250 GS is priced at Rs 20.45 lakh, while the R 1250 GS Adventure is tagged at Rs 22.4 lakh (ex-showroom).

Published: 08th July 2021 04:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2021 04:18 PM   |  A+A-

BMW India

Image for representation (File photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BMW Motorrad, the two-wheeler arm of German luxury carmaker BMW, on Thursday, said it has launched the new versions of R 1250 GS and R 1250 GS Adventure motorcycles in India.

The updated R 1250 GS is priced at Rs 20.45 lakh, while the R 1250 GS Adventure is tagged at Rs 22.4 lakh (ex-showroom).

The bikes would be available as completely built-up units (CBU) and can be booked at the company's dealerships from Thursday onwards.

"BMW Motorrad GS models are the ultimate icons of the adventure segment. GS is not just a motorcycle, it's an attitude that always inspires. Consistent performance, an impressive range of equipment, and incomparable riding experience are the key attributes of the GS range," BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said in a statement.

Built for ultimate challenges, the new BMW R 1250 GS and BMW R 1250 GS Adventure offers a perfect synthesis of road and off-road riding, he added.

Both models feature a 1,254cc engine which produces a power output of 100 kW (136 hp).

The bikes come with riding modes and other features like Dynamic Traction Control (DTC).

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BMW Motorrad
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The researchers found that the Epsilon mutations were responsible for rearrangements in critical areas of the spike glycoprotein. (Representational image)
Mutations help Epsilon coronavirus variant evade vaccine immunity: Study
Mansukh Mandaviya has been given the Health portfolio in Modi's new expanded Cabinet(Photo | EPS/ G satyanarayana)
Cabinet Reshuffle: All you need to know about India's new Health Minister - Mansukh Mandaviya
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp