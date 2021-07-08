Government to review faceless tax assessment

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Almost two years after the launch, the Income tax department will review the faceless assessment scheme to examine its effectiveness and ease of the process both for the department and the tax payer.

According to the sources, the department will hire an independent agency for the review process and after taking cases on the random basis, will submit its final report to the finance ministry.

“The purpose of the whole exercise is to look at the loopholes in the system and fix it where it is required. The aim is to make it better. The target is to complete the survey and submit report by August end,” a senior official said. The faceless assessment was launched in 2020 with the objective of promoting an efficient tax administration.