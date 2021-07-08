STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jaguar Land Rover begins sale of Defender 90 in India

Published: 08th July 2021 02:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2021 02:23 PM   |  A+A-

Jaguar, Ford, Tata, Land Rover

For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) India on Thursday said it has begun sale of Defender 90 in the country with price starting at Rs 76.57 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Defender 90 comes with three engine options -- a 2 litre petrol unit delivering 221 kW of power, a 3 litre petrol unit with 294 kW power output and a 3 litre diesel powertrain with 221 kW of power.

The company is already selling Defender 110 in the country.

Demand for Defender 110 continues to be strong and introduction of Defender 90 will further enhance the appeal of Defender and the Land Rover brand," JLR India President and Managing Director Rohit Suri said in a statement.

The model is the toughest and most capable Land Rover ever made and provides new age connectivity with unstoppable off-road performance, he added.

The Defender 90 comes with six seats configuration, embraces 21st century technologies and features Land Rover's Pivi infotainment system with an intuitive interface and its own back-up battery.

Advanced software-over-the-air updates also ensure customers benefit from the latest software at all times, wherever they are in the world, the automaker noted.

The model comes with configurable terrain response allowing drivers to fine-tune the set-up of the vehicle to suit the precise off-road conditions including water wading optimisation.

Besides, the customers would be able to personalise their vehicles with four accessory packs -- the explorer, adventure, country and urban packs -- giving each Defender a distinct character with a specially selected range of enhancements, JLR said.

The Land Rover range in India includes the Range Rover Evoque (starting at Rs 59.04 lakh), Discovery Sport (starting at Rs 65.30 lakh), Defender 110 (Rs 83.38 lakh), Range Rover Sport ( Rs 91.27 lakh) and Range Rover (starting at Rs 2.10 crore).

JLR sells its cars from 24 dealerships across the country.

 

