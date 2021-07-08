STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Magenta to deploy M&M's Treo Zor electric cargo vehicles in Bengaluru

Magenta Managing Director Maxson Lewis said while there is a growing intent for e-commerce companies to move towards electric mobility, they need a complete solution and an ecosystem view.

Published: 08th July 2021 02:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2021 02:46 PM   |  A+A-

Mahindra

Mahindra & Mahindra

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Mahindra & Mahindra on Thursday said it has partnered with clean energy solutions provider Magenta to deploy its Treo Zor electric cargo vehicles in Bengaluru for last-mile delivery of both essential and non-essential goods.

Under the partnership, Magenta will deploy a hundred Mahindra Treo Zor electric three-wheelers, which will be inducted into its delivery fleet of the new e-mobility Electric Vehicle Enabled Transport (EVET) platform, the company said in a statement.

"This partnership with Magenta seamlessly connects the entire EV ecosystem and will help in streamlining the last-mile delivery segment. With Magenta, we are eager to transform the last mile deliveries in more cities," Mahindra Electric Mobility CEO Mahesh Babu said.

Mahindra Treo Zor has already travelled more than 1.82 million km on the Indian roads, he said adding,"the connected EV technology on the Treo Zor has attracted many new age startups, e-commerce players given its attractive customer value proposition and environmental benefits."

Magenta Managing Director Maxson Lewis said while there is a growing intent for e-commerce companies to move towards electric mobility, they need a complete solution and an ecosystem view.

"Magenta was well placed to provide this solution set  from EV charging hardware and software to EV charging services.

And now with the EVET platform, e-mobility, the circle of EV solutions comes full circle at Magenta," he said adding "an able and proven product from the stables of Mahindra" would support its mandate of providing EV solutions.

Under EVET, Magenta is launching people and cargo transport services which will also include vehicle charging support through ChargeGrid, the statement said.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mahindra & Mahindra Treo Zor electric three-wheelers electric cargo vehicles
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The researchers found that the Epsilon mutations were responsible for rearrangements in critical areas of the spike glycoprotein. (Representational image)
Mutations help Epsilon coronavirus variant evade vaccine immunity: Study
Mansukh Mandaviya has been given the Health portfolio in Modi's new expanded Cabinet(Photo | EPS/ G satyanarayana)
Cabinet Reshuffle: All you need to know about India's new Health Minister - Mansukh Mandaviya
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp