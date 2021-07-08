STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Renault rolls out website with Hindi option

Published: 08th July 2021 03:59 PM

Renault India’s latest offering, the new KWID

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Automaker Renault India on Thursday said it has included the Hindi language on its website in order to cater to its growing customer base in the country.

The automaker, which sells models like Kwid, Triber, and Kiger, now has a bi-lingual website (English & Hindi), taking another step towards enhancing its familiarity and consumer connect.

Offering customers language of choice as an interface, the website will enable customers who wish to access the website in Hindi, to efficiently avail information related to the company's entire product range and services, enabling direct access to a large portion of potential customer base adopting Internet throughout the country, Renault India said in a statement.

The company has included the Hindi language in the website as the consumption and demand for content in regional languages have increased significantly over the last few years.

India has an over 624 million internet user base, with more than 90 per cent of users prefer consumption of content in Hindi and regional languages.

The growing prominence of regional content and customer demand for accessing the internet in Hindi has been a key driver for Renault to include regional outreach as an important part of its customer connect strategy, the automaker noted.

Over the last year, the automaker has been aggressively pursuing a strategy to amplify its presence in smaller towns and cities in the country.

The company has launched special projects to lead expansion in smaller towns and rural parts of the country.

Renault has recently partnered with CSC Grameen eStore, a subsidiary of CSC eGovernance Services India Ltd (CSC-SPV).

As part of this, Renault India's leading product range is listed on the CSC Grameen eStore and made available to potential customers in hinterlands through aspirational village level entrepreneurs (VLEs).

The company is also substantially increasing its network reach in India.

Currently, Renault India has more than 500 sales and service touchpoints in India, which include 200 plus workshop on wheels locations across the country.

 

