Non-life insurers' gross direct premium up 7 per cent at Rs 14,809 crore in June

The 32 non-life insurance companies in the country had reported gross direct premium of Rs 13,842.27 crore in June 2020.

Insurance

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The gross direct premium written by non-life insurance companies grew nearly 7 per cent to Rs 14,809.27 crore in June this year, data from sectoral regulator Irdai showed.

The 32 non-life insurance companies in the country had reported gross direct premium of Rs 13,842.27 crore in June 2020.

Of these, the 25 general insurance companies registered 4.9 per cent rise in gross direct premium during the month at Rs 13,041.51 crore as against Rs 12,435.71 crore in the year-ago period.

The five standalone private sector health insurers witnessed 46.6 per cent jump in gross direct premium at Rs 1,556.89 crore from Rs 1,061.94 crore in June 2020.

Two specialised PSU insurers-- Agricultural Insurance Company of India and ECGC Ltd -- reported decline of 38.8 per cent in combined gross direct premium during the month at Rs 210.87 crore from Rs 344.62 crore a year ago.

Cumulatively, the premium written by all the players during April-June 2021-22 was up 13.8 per cent to Rs 44,434.96 crore as against Rs 39,054.82 crore in the same period of 2020-21.

Comments

