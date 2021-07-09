STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

TCS incurs Rs 350-crore loss in India business amid Covid

TCS CEO said that markets like North America, Europe, UK, Australia have seen a 4-5% revenue growth in CC terms for the quarter.

Published: 09th July 2021 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2021 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

TCS

For representational purpose. (Photo|Reuters)

By Bismah Malik
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The second wave of Covid has hit Tata Consultancy services’ (TCS) India business severely as the country’s largest IT services firm lost Rs 350 crore for the June quarter of the FY2022.

TCS, CEO, Rajesh Gopinathan said that the platform's business in India bore the brunt due to the viciousness of the Covid second wave, which was not anticipated. He added that business from the regional  market saw a 14% de-growth across various client projects including digitization/ managing the Ministry of External Affairs passport sewa kendras, the company’s ion offering through which it has partnered with various state government-owned bodies as well as private businesses.

Both the drag in Indian markets as well as compensation hikes of the employees has led to a drop in the Consolidated net profit by 2.5% in constant currency terms for the Q1, FY21 at Rs 9,008 crore. from Rs 9,246 crore in the March quarter. This despite the core international markets stabilization with increased vaccination levels. TCS CEO said that markets like North America, Europe, UK, Australia have seen a 4-5% revenue growth in CC terms for the quarter.

The TCS CEO stated that the company is watchful of the increasing number of COVID cases in UK as well as hopeful that Indian businesses will rebound by the end of June month. Despite battling the health crisis as well as rising attrition levels, TCS onboarded 20,409 employees during the quarter with the total workforce crossing 5 lakh mark at 509,058.

The attrition rate increased by almost 1% q-oq to 8.6%, which according to Chief Human Resources Officer, Milind Lakkad is likely to rise in the forthcoming quarter. TCS reported margin contraction by 100 basis points sequentially at 25.5% due to salary hikes that were effective April 1, 2021. The company’s consolidated revenue from operations grew 3.9% sequentially at Rs 45,411 crore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TCS Tata Consultancy
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet the first Arab woman astronaut in training
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
14 Zika virus cases confirmed in Kerala
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp