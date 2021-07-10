STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Despite 2nd Covid wave, high global prices help Indian steel firms shine

Bolstered by strong global demand driving export orders, India’s top steel companies seem to have shrugged off the impact of the second Covid-19 wave.

Published: 10th July 2021 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2021 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Labourrs load steel rods onto a truck at a steel factory on the outskirts of Jammu July 12, 2012. (File | Reuters)

For representational purposes. (File | Reuters)

By Jonathan Ananda
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Bolstered by strong global demand driving export orders, India’s top steel companies seem to have shrugged off the impact of the second Covid-19 wave. Both analysts and industry executives note that prospects for the sector look quite rosy, allowing them to not only increase capital expenditure (capex) to prepare for the expected surge in future demand, but also continue paring down debt. The large gap between international and domestic demand during this summer also led to a reversal of sorts, with India turning into a net exporter of steel.

Between April 1 and July 9, 2021, stock prices rose in tandem with rising global steel demand—Steel Authority of India (SAIL) rose 58.6%, JSW Steel by 45.42%, Jindal Steel & Power 14.7%, and Tata Steel 52.62%. Investors are banking on the increase in margins predicted by analysts as global economic recovery accelerates infrastructure creation, though concerns over the domestic market remain due to the “slow pace of vaccination, which may fail to prevent a third wave”, according to a senior executive in one of India’s private sector steel firms. 

A Crisil Ratings review predicts that high steel prices will “lift the operating margin of primary steel manufacturers by 500 basis points (5%) this fiscal year”. “Global steel prices, rallying from last year’s lows, were up 2.1 times on-year in June, reaching the highs last seen in 2008. While some easing is likely over the rest of 2021, prices may average $750-800 per tonne, still up 60% on-year,” it added. 

SAIL, which Motilal Oswal says, is expected to record best-ever EBIDTA of Rs 20,000 crore during the first quarter (Q1FY22). Private players such as Tata Steel, JSW Steel, and JSPL are also looking to expand capex.

Gaining strength

  •  SAIL is expected to record best-ever EBIDTA of Rs 20,000 cr in Q1FY22 
  •  JSW Steel plans Rs 25,000-cr capex over the next five years
  •  Tata Steel to invest Rs 60,000-cr in 5 years to ramp up capacity
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
steel covid second wave
India Matters
Justice Prathiba M Singh said the Indian society is gradually becoming more and more homogeneous. (File Photo)
Delhi HC backs Uniform Civil Code, urges Centre to take necessary steps
Image for representation (File | PTI)
Not standing for national anthem is not an offence: Jammu and Kashmir HC
Sirisha Bandla (Photo | Twitter/@SirishaBandla)
Indian-origin aeronautical engineer Sirisha Bandla set to fly into space on Virgin Galactic spacecraft
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
India records 42,766 new cases, 1,206 deaths in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) and teammates celebrate after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi's Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title
14 Zika virus cases have been confirmed in Kerala.
Zika virus explained: Why pregnant women should take extra caution?
Gallery
Victorious captain Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the Copa America trophy. (Photo | AP)
Copa America 2021: Best images of Lionel Messi as Argentina end 28-year trophy drought at Brazil's Maracana
WHAT ARE 'WHAT IF...' STORIES? Not Captain America but Captain Britain, Steve Rogers is not the super soldiers but Peggy Carter is! Interested? While DC got ‘Elseworlds’, Marvel has the ‘What If?’. To be released in 10 episodes on Disney+, the animated se
Marvel's 'What If...?' trailer breakdown: From Zombie Ironman to new Black Panther, 10 things Avengers fans should know!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp