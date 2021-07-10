STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Insurance and banking remain focus area for both sides

The first dialogue on Thursday was led by senior officials from the India’s finance ministry and HM Treasury with participation from Indian and UK independent regulatory agencies. 

Published: 10th July 2021 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2021 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

Insurance

Image for representation

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Banking, insurance and capital market remain key focus areas during the  the first India-UK Financial Markets Dialogue on Thursday, as both the country prepares to close the Foreign Trade Agreement by end of this year.

The first meeting of the dialogue began with a government-to-government discussion focused on four themes: GIFT (Gujarat International Finance Tec-City) City, banking and payments, insurance, and capital markets, Finance Ministry said in a statement.

Both sides agreed to engage on these areas in coming months, in the run-up to the next Economic and Financial Dialogue, expected to take place later this year India-UK trade has more than doubled since the first EFD in 2007, with bilateral investment supporting over half a million jobs across both countries. India-UK economic ties are important as together, they are two of the world’s top seven economies with a combined gross domestic product (GDP) of over $5 trillion.

The first dialogue on Thursday was led by senior officials from the India’s finance ministry and HM Treasury with participation from Indian and UK independent regulatory agencies.  Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), International Financial Services Centre Authority, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India, the Bank of England, and the Financial Conduct Authority were the participating agencies at the event.

A report presented in the meeting focused on enhancing the Indian debt capital markets ecosystem, as well as making it easier for Indian companies to raise capital internationally – to support India’s growth potential, infrastructure needs and enhancing the country’s sustainable energy capacity.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India-UK Financial Markets Dialogue Foreign Trade Agreement
India Matters
Justice Prathiba M Singh said the Indian society is gradually becoming more and more homogeneous. (File Photo)
Delhi HC backs Uniform Civil Code, urges Centre to take necessary steps
Image for representation (File | PTI)
Not standing for national anthem is not an offence: Jammu and Kashmir HC
Sirisha Bandla (Photo | Twitter/@SirishaBandla)
Indian-origin aeronautical engineer Sirisha Bandla set to fly into space on Virgin Galactic spacecraft
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
India records 42,766 new cases, 1,206 deaths in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) and teammates celebrate after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi's Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title
14 Zika virus cases have been confirmed in Kerala.
Zika virus explained: Why pregnant women should take extra caution?
Gallery
Victorious captain Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the Copa America trophy. (Photo | AP)
Copa America 2021: Best images of Lionel Messi as Argentina end 28-year trophy drought at Brazil's Maracana
WHAT ARE 'WHAT IF...' STORIES? Not Captain America but Captain Britain, Steve Rogers is not the super soldiers but Peggy Carter is! Interested? While DC got ‘Elseworlds’, Marvel has the ‘What If?’. To be released in 10 episodes on Disney+, the animated se
Marvel's 'What If...?' trailer breakdown: From Zombie Ironman to new Black Panther, 10 things Avengers fans should know!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp