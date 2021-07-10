STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Lower credit offtake, slippages to cloud banks’ June quarter performance

With pressure on asset quality and credit growth remaining in the range of 5-5.7 percent, the industry is set to report muted earnings for the first quarter of 2022 (Q1 FY22).

Published: 10th July 2021 01:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2021 01:34 AM   |  A+A-

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank (Photo | Reuters)

By Sesa Sen 
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After a smooth recovery in the last quarter of 2020-21, the renewed onslaught of the Covid-19 pandemic and the consequent partial lockdowns have put the brakes on Indian banks’ growth momentum.

With pressure on asset quality and credit growth remaining in the range of 5-5.7 percent, the industry is set to report muted earnings for the first quarter of 2022 (Q1 FY22). “Private banks, with healthy capitalisation, may grow at 8-10%, gaining market share from public banks. Sequentially, the growth is expected to be muted at 1-2% as the first quarter is generally a slow quarter and lockdowns have further added pressure,” analysts at ICICI Direct said.

A number of banks have already disclosed provisional estimates on key business parameters for the quarter ended June 2021, which reflects lower retail disbursement primarily due to the adverse impact of the second wave, resulting in the outstanding retail loan book to contact. For instance, India’s most valuable lender HDFC Bank has seen a 30% quarter-on-quarter contraction in retail disbursement. In absolute terms, disbursements stood at Rs 43,600 crore, lower than Rs. 62,500 crore disbursed during the previous quarter, as per provisional data. In the case of Yes Bank, retail disbursement fell 34.86% in the June quarter over the March-ended quarter, leaving a dent on the overall loan book.

Similarly, Federal bank and CSB Bank, too, saw their loan books contract 1.56% and 3.52%, respectively, on a sequential basis. IndusInd Bank saw its net advances fall 1% in Q1 FY22. Smaller peers like AU Small Finance Bank saw a 60.5% decline and Equitas Finance Bank reported a 50% fall in disbursements, hurting their overall loan book.

On the asset quality front, divergence is expected in delinquencies based on loan mix wherein exposure to MSME and MFI segments could remain under pressure.

Collection efficiency, as lead indicators suggest, has seen a meaningful 10-35% dip in April and May with microfinance institutions seeing steepest decline of 35%. Collections improved in June, but it still remained below March levels.

“Business activity was impacted over Apr-May and we believe Q1 FY22 to be a quarter of consolidation as the momentum in recovery gained over Q4 FY21 was impacted by the second wave, with the asset quality outlook deteriorating once again. While economic activity has started to pick up since June, we expect business growth to remain modest over Q1 FY22 and estimate systemic loan growth of 9% for FY22. Growth in working capital requirements in the corporate segment would be another monitorable,” wrote analysts at Motilal Oswal in a note.

During the April-June period, the gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio is set to increase 20 bps sequentially to 5.3%. While larger private sector banks may see about 5-15 bps sequential rise in GNPA, analysts expect mid-sized banks such as City Union Bank and Bandhan Bank to see higher delinquencies. Meanwhile, the only silver lining is that banks have made enough provisions to cover the loss. Large banks such as ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank are better placed in terms of having sufficient provisioning buffers even as the provision coverage ratio for most banks is now over 70 per cent.

Traction on deposits, however, is expected to remain healthy at 10-11% on a year-on-year mark, with largely stable CASA to be maintained by most banks.

As on June 18, 2021, the liquidity surplus in the banking system stood at Rs.4.2 lakh crore. In fact, there is a liquidity surplus in the system, which is attributed to deposit growth consistently outpacing credit growth. In the June quarter, the growth in deposits moderated to 10.3%, but has increased to Rs. 153 lakh crore from Rs. 140.8 lakh crore in the year ago quarter.

Analysts say slippages would remain high, driven by retail and MSME loans throughout the first half of FY22 which could also result in higher restructuring. On the other hand, credit growth is expected to remain tepid amid weak demand, despite the all-time low interest rates, and risk aversion among banks fearing rise in defaults. The languishing credit growth is always because corporates have been rapidly deleveraging by repaying high cost loans through funds raised via bond issuances. "Corporate willingness for new investments remains tepid as the economy is still recovering from the devastating second wave," said Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Group Chief Economic Adviser, State Bank of India.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ICICI Direct
India Matters
Justice Prathiba M Singh said the Indian society is gradually becoming more and more homogeneous. (File Photo)
Delhi HC backs Uniform Civil Code, urges Centre to take necessary steps
Image for representation (File | PTI)
Not standing for national anthem is not an offence: Jammu and Kashmir HC
Sirisha Bandla (Photo | Twitter/@SirishaBandla)
Indian-origin aeronautical engineer Sirisha Bandla set to fly into space on Virgin Galactic spacecraft
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
India records 42,766 new cases, 1,206 deaths in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) and teammates celebrate after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi's Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title
14 Zika virus cases have been confirmed in Kerala.
Zika virus explained: Why pregnant women should take extra caution?
Gallery
Victorious captain Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the Copa America trophy. (Photo | AP)
Copa America 2021: Best images of Lionel Messi as Argentina end 28-year trophy drought at Brazil's Maracana
WHAT ARE 'WHAT IF...' STORIES? Not Captain America but Captain Britain, Steve Rogers is not the super soldiers but Peggy Carter is! Interested? While DC got ‘Elseworlds’, Marvel has the ‘What If?’. To be released in 10 episodes on Disney+, the animated se
Marvel's 'What If...?' trailer breakdown: From Zombie Ironman to new Black Panther, 10 things Avengers fans should know!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp