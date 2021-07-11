STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Twitter appoints Vinay Prakash as Resident Grievance Officer for India

The US-based company has been in the eye of a storm over its alleged failure to comply with the new IT rules in India.

Published: 11th July 2021 11:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2021 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

Twitter Logo

Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  After staring the Centre in the face for weeks, microblogging site Twitter on Sunday partially fell in line, appointing an Indian as its grievance redressal officer as mandated under the newly notified IT rules. It also released its first monthly compliance report in accordance with the rules.

Called the ‘India Transparency Report: User Grievances and Proactive Monitoring July 2021’, Twitter said it received 94 grievances and ‘actioned’ 133 URLs between May 26 and June 25. Twitter named Vinay Prakash as its resident grievance officer in India to comply with the rules and shared his company email on the website.

On Twitter’s transparency page, it said, “In compliance with Rule 4(1)(d) of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, we have published our inaugural report on July 11, 2021 for the reporting period from May 26, 2021 through to June 25, 2021.” The company said it had received 94 grievances via its grievance officer-India channel.

The majority of complaints were of defamation, abuse/harassment, sensitive adult content, impersonation and privacy infringement, IP-related infringement, and misinformation/ synthetic and manipulated media. The highest number of URLs against which action was taken was for defamation, followed by abuse.

“In addition to the above data, we processed 56 grievances which were appealing Twitter account suspensions. These were all resolved and the appropriate responses were sent.” In the category of ‘proactive monitoring data’, Twitter said 18,385 accounts were suspended over the issue of child sexual exploitation, non-consensual nudity and similar content.

Over 4,100 accounts were suspended for promotion of terrorism. These, however, represent global actions and are not just India specific. Recently, the Delhi High Court had refused to allow any interim protection to Twitter. Earlier this month, Twitter had appointed an interim chief compliance officer. It had also sought eight weeks from the Delhi High Court to appoint a grievance officer. Twitter has already been booked in four cases. Following a Cabinet reshuffle, newly appointed Union information technology minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had said the law of the land was supreme and Twitter will have to fall in line.

‘Actioned’ on defamation
The catagory-wise URLs ‘actioned’ upon are: defamation (87), abuse/ harassment (38), impersonation (1), infringement of privacy (6) and misinformation/ synthetic and manipulated media (1)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Twitter Twitter grievance officer Vinay Prakash Resident Grievance Officer
India Matters
Justice Prathiba M Singh said the Indian society is gradually becoming more and more homogeneous. (File Photo)
Delhi HC backs Uniform Civil Code, urges Centre to take necessary steps
Image for representation (File | PTI)
Not standing for national anthem is not an offence: Jammu and Kashmir HC
Sirisha Bandla (Photo | Twitter/@SirishaBandla)
Indian-origin aeronautical engineer Sirisha Bandla set to fly into space on Virgin Galactic spacecraft
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
India records 42,766 new cases, 1,206 deaths in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) and teammates celebrate after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi's Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title
Gallery
Victorious captain Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the Copa America trophy. (Photo | AP)
Copa America 2021: Best images of Lionel Messi as Argentina end 28-year trophy drought at Brazil's Maracana
WHAT ARE 'WHAT IF...' STORIES? Not Captain America but Captain Britain, Steve Rogers is not the super soldiers but Peggy Carter is! Interested? While DC got ‘Elseworlds’, Marvel has the ‘What If?’. To be released in 10 episodes on Disney+, the animated se
Marvel's 'What If...?' trailer breakdown: From Zombie Ironman to new Black Panther, 10 things Avengers fans should know!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp