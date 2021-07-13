STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

States lift 15.3 lakh ton foodgrains so far for free distribution during July-Nov

Under PMGKAY-III (May-June 2021), FCI supplied 78.26 lakh tonnes of free food grains to all 36 States/ UTs.

Published: 13th July 2021 05:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2021 05:52 PM   |  A+A-

Rice distribution through ration shops

Image for representation (File photo| EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: States have lifted 15.30 lakh tonnes of foodgrains so far for free distribution under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY).

Under this scheme, an additional foodgrain quota of 5 kg per person per month is being provided free of cost to around 80 crore beneficiaries covered under the National Food Security Act (NFSA).

The additional foodgrains will be provided till November.

This additional quota is over and above the distribution of 5 kg food grains per person every month at highly subsidised rates of Rs 1-3 per kg via ration shops to beneficiaries covered under the NFSA.

"The Government of India is running the longest ever exercise of distributing free food grains to the people during COVID-19 pandemic time to ensure food security," an official statement said.

The Central Government has extended the PMGKAY for five months i.e. July-November 2021 and further allocation of 198.79 LMT food grains has been made under PMGKAY-IV (July-November 2021), it added.

Under the PMGKAY-IV (July-November 2021), lifting has been started by 31 States and 15.30 lakh tonnes food grains have been lifted upto 12th July, 2021.

Food Corporation of India (FCI), the nodal agency for procurement and distribution of foodgrains, has already positioned adequate stocks in all States/UTs for successful implementation of PMGKAY-IV.

"At present, 583 lakh tonnes of wheat and 298 lakh tonnes of rice (Total 881 lakh tonnes food grains) are available under the Central Pool," the statement said.

Under PMGKAY-III (May-June 2021), FCI supplied 78.26 lakh tonnes of free food grains to all 36 States/ UTs.

The Centre will spend Rs 93,869 crore this year to provide 5 kg of foodgrains per month free of cost to over 80 crore people during May-November for providing relief to the poor amid the second wave of COVID-19.

The Centre spent Rs 1,33,972 crore last financial year on this scheme.

The total financial implication is estimated at Rs 2,27,841 crore for PMGKAY.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
foodgrains covid relief coronavirus ration
India Matters
The source of the infection remains unknown (File photo | Shriram BN)
India's first Covid patient contracts virus again in Kerala
eople queue up to refill their oxygen tanks at a filling station in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Covid: Is Lambda variant more dangerous?
The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has predicted an imminent ‘third wave’. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
What should we do to prevent a third Covid wave?
Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)
High speed Supreme Court proceedings soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
North Korea's grave food crisis | Tnie Documentary
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
The Beckwourth Complex, California's largest wildfire this year, set alight portions of the Plumas National Forest on July 8, 2021, and spread beyond state lines over to neighbouring states. It continues to burn across 83,926 acres of land, destroying at
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp