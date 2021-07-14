STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

15 lenders to infuse Rs 6,000 crore in bad bank; may begin ops this year

The other directors will include Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) chief executive Sunil Mehta, SBI deputy managing director Salee Sukumaran Nair and Canara Bank’s representative Ajit Krishnan Nair.

Published: 14th July 2021 11:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2021 11:14 AM   |  A+A-

money, 500 currency, cash

For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The much-awaited bad bank — National Asset Reconstruction Company (NARCL) — which has been incorporated with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs will see a cumulative equity capital infusion of Rs 6,000 crore from at least 15 lenders, both public and private. The new bad bank is likely to be operational later this year with all the necessary regulatory approvals in place.

“Now that NARCL has been incorporated, we will now file an application with the Reserve Bank seeking an ARC licence. Also, the proposal is before the Cabinet and its nod is expected to come later this month or early next. Total capital requirement for the bank is not expected to exceed Rs 6,000 crore and at least 15 banks are keen to infuse funds,” said a person aware of the matter.

While NARCL has been incorporated as of July 7, 2021, the India Debt Management Company Limited (IDMCL) which will manage these bad loans is yet to become a legal entity. According to filings with the Registrar of Companies (RoC), the bad bank will be headed by Padmakumar Madhavan Nair, a stressed assets expert from State Bank of India (SBI), as the managing director.

The other directors will include Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) chief executive Sunil Mehta, SBI deputy managing director Salee Sukumaran Nair and Canara Bank’s representative Ajit Krishnan Nair. The existing regulations mandate an ARC to have at least one sponsor.

Sources say public sector banks, led by Canara Bank, together are expected to pick up a 51% stake in the bad bank. Earlier in an exchange filing, the state-owned Canara Bank had said its board had given in-principle approval to be the lead sponsor of the bad bank, with a 12% stake in the entity.

On the other hand, private peers such as ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank as well as IDBI Bank may hold a significant stake in IDMCL, subject to board approvals. Lenders have so far reviewed 101 non-performing assets (NPAs) in the first phase and plan to transfer 22 accounts amounting to Rs 89,000 crore to the bad bank.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Asset Reconstruction Company NARCL
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Oct. 7, 2016 file photo, people watch the sunset over the skyline, with Burj Khalifa at right, in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
Watch | World’s deepest pool opens in Dubai with ‘Sunken City’
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
You all are a reflection of new India: PM Modi to athletes | Tokyo Olympics
Gallery
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp