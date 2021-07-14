STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gold gains marginally; silver lower by Rs 399

Published: 14th July 2021 05:05 PM

For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Gold in the national capital on Wednesday was marginally up by Rs 23 to Rs 47,024 per 10 gram, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 47,001 per 10 gram. Silver, however, dipped Rs 399 to Rs 67,663 per kg, from Rs 68,062 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,812 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 26.02 per ounce.

"Gold prices kept firm trading on a weaker dollar," said HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel.

