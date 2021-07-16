STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Fresh card issuance by 5 private banks to be impacted due to ban on Mastercard by RBI: Report

HDFC Bank would also have been affected by this decision but the lender is already facing restrictions by the RBI on issuance of new cards (debit, credit or prepaid).

Published: 16th July 2021 04:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2021 04:35 PM   |  A+A-

master card

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: As many as five private sector banks, including Axis Bank, Yes Bank, and IndusInd Bank, are to be impacted by the Reserve Bank of India's decision to ban Mastercard from issuing new cards for not complying with local data storage guidelines, according to a report.

HDFC Bank would also have been affected by this decision but the lender is already facing restrictions by the RBI on issuance of new cards (debit, credit or prepaid).

Besides these five banks, Bajaj Finserve and SBI Card may face problems as they were also issuing cards of this payment gateway.

So, in all, as per the report of global bokerage firm Nomura, seven financial institutions would not be able to issue new card as they sourced significant number from Mastercard.

The issuance of new cards through another payment gateway would take 2-3 months because it involves technology integration and other modalities.

"Among credit card issuers including co-brand partners, RBL Bank, Yes Bank and Bajaj Finserv lending are most impacted, in our view, as their entire card schemes are allied with Mastercard," the report said.

As per the report, RBL Bank, Yes Bank and Bajaj Finserv were fully dependent on Mastercard for card issuance while the dependence of IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank varied from 35 per cent to 40 per cent.

Card-issuing arm of State Bank of India, SBI Card, has only 10 per cent of their card tied up to the banned Mastercard.

On the other hand, Kotak Mahindra Bank's card portfolio is entirely allied to Visa and hence won't face any issues.

Amid the development, RBL Bank on Thursday said it has entered into an agreement with Visa Worldwide to start issuance of credit cards on the Visa platform.

The bank will be able to issue the new cards after technology integration which is expected to take 8-10 weeks.

The RBI barred Mastercard Asia/Pacific Pte Ltd from on-boarding new customers across all its card products (debit, credit and prepaid) from July 22, 2021, as it failed to comply with data storage norms.

Taking action against Mastercard, the RBI said, "Notwithstanding lapse of considerable time and adequate opportunities being given, the entity has been found to be non-compliant with the directions on Storage of Payment System Data.

" However, the RBI's directions will not impact existing customers of Mastercard.

Mastercards became the third major Payment System Operator on which restrictions have been imposed for non-compliance with RBI's direction on Storage of Payment System Data.

Earlier, the RBI had restricted American Express Banking Corp and Diners Club International Ltd from onboarding new domestic customers on to their card networks from May 1 for violating data storage norms.

Managements of both Axis and ICICI Bank have in the recent past talked about their co-branded cards with Flipkart and Amazon, respectively, to be the fastest-growing card schemes, the report said.

"These card schemes are 14 per cent and 15 per cent of outstanding cards for Axis and ICICI, respectively.

While Amazon ICICI card is allied to Visa, The Flipkart Axis card is allied to Mastercard, and hence is a potential medium-term risk, should the current status-quo continue," it said.

Mastercard is a payment system operator authorised to operate a card network in the country under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007 (PSS Act).

In terms of the RBI's circular on Storage of Payment System Data on April 6, 2018, all system providers were directed to ensure that within a period of six months the entire data relating to payment systems is stored only in India.

They were also required to report compliance to the RBI and submit a board-approved system audit report conducted by a CERT-In-empanelled auditor within specified timelines.

PTI DP HRS hrs 07161603 NNNN

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Master card Reserve Bank of India
India Matters
A cyclist rides past 'Tokyo' signage outside the National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Tokyo on July 17, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Representational image (File photo| AP)
IISc-Bengaluru's 'warm' COVID vaccine effective against all major variants of concern: Study
Raipur Police distributing a face mask to a woman (Photo | Express)
New COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh close to combined figures of seven major states
Ghaziabad-based engineering college to offer free education for Covid-hit students 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | This house in Kerala's Kalamassery tilted sideways on its own
Surekha Sikri (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Balika Vadhu's 'Dadisa', the splendid Surekha Sikri
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp