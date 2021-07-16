STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Okinawa Autotech plans to tap e-scooter market, triple customer base by 2022

Okinawa, being a member of the Gujarat Energy Development Agency, is also working towards faster adoption of the EVs in the State, the company said on Friday.

Published: 16th July 2021 03:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2021 03:14 PM   |  A+A-

electric-two-wheeler-e-bike

For representational purpose.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bolstered by the Gujarat government's electric vehicle policy, Okinawa Autotech is looking to aggressively tap the e-scooter market in the state and plans to triple its customer base by 2022.

Okinawa, being a member of the Gujarat Energy Development Agency, is also working towards faster adoption of the EVs in the State, the company said on Friday.

One of the top players in the fast growing domestic EV space, Okinawa currently has six electric scooters, three each in high and low-speed range, with price ranging between Rs 50,000 and nearly Rs one-lakh.

The Gujarat government's electric vehicle policy offers a subsidy of Rs 10,000/kwh. EV buyers will get a subsidy of up to Rs 20,000 for e-two-wheelers, up to Rs 50,000 for e-three-wheelers and up to Rs 1.5 lakh for 4-wheelers.

The subsidy will be credited directly to the beneficiary account via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), among others.

"Okinawa plans to capture a significant market share in Gujarat with its affordable e-scooters, where it currently has a customer base of over 5,000. It is optimistic to triple the numbers (of customers) by 2022. Besides, it has a strong network of dealerships which it aims to expand by 50 per cent by the end of the  current fiscal year," Okinawa Autotech said in a release.

According to the company, it has been seeing good traction for its high-speed scooters (Ridge+, Praise Pro, and iPraise+) pan-India and added that the recent price cut has made the brand more affordable.

"The state government has made an exceptional move that would allow more buyers from the bottom of the pyramid to ride and prosper with e-two-wheelers.

"To help the state achieve its goal of having two- lakh EVs on the road in the next four years, we are also extending our presence and footing in the region," said Jeetender Sharma, MD & Founder of Okinawa Autotech.

The company said it partnered with several banks, Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs), Fintech and leasing and retail companies, adding that it aims to make it easy and well within the reach of every single person to possess Okinawa scooters.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Okinawa Autotech Electric vehicle
India Matters
A cyclist rides past 'Tokyo' signage outside the National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Tokyo on July 17, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Representational image (File photo| AP)
IISc-Bengaluru's 'warm' COVID vaccine effective against all major variants of concern: Study
Raipur Police distributing a face mask to a woman (Photo | Express)
New COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh close to combined figures of seven major states
Ghaziabad-based engineering college to offer free education for Covid-hit students 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | This house in Kerala's Kalamassery tilted sideways on its own
Surekha Sikri (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Balika Vadhu's 'Dadisa', the splendid Surekha Sikri
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp