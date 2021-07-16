STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

OYO raises USD 660 million term loan funding from global institutional investors

TLB refers to a tranche of senior secured syndicated credit facility from global institutional investors, it added.

Published: 16th July 2021 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2021 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

OYO Rooms

OYO Hotels (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Hospitality firm OYO on Friday said it has raised TLB funding of USD 660 million (nearly Rs 4,920 crore) from global institutional investors and the capital will be used for paring debt and other business investments.

The offer was oversubscribed by 1.7 times and the company received commitments of close to USD 1 billion from leading institutional investors, OYO said in a statement.

TLB refers to a tranche of senior secured syndicated credit facility from global institutional investors, it added.

"The company will utilise these funds to retire its past debts, strengthen the balance sheet and other business purposes including investment in product technology," it said.

Commenting on the fundraise, OYO Group Chief Financial Officer Abhishek Gupta said, "we are delighted by the response to OYO's maiden TLB capital raise that was oversubscribed by leading global institutional investors. This is a testament to the strength and success of OYO's products at scale, our strong fundamentals and high-value potential."

He further said, "OYO is well capitalised and on the path of achieving profitability. Our two largest markets have demonstrated profitability at the slightest signs of industry recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic." OYO said the deal was "upsized and increased by 10 per cent to USD 660 million, the company's fundamentals yielded strong interest from investors despite the virus surge." JP Morgan, Deutsche Bank, and Mizuho Securities served as the lead arrangers for this financing, it added.

The hospitality chain said rating agencies Fitch and Moody's have rated its senior secured loan 'B' and 'B3' (stable outlook), respectively, on the back of its "sound business model and resilient financial profile with significant potential upside".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Oyo
India Matters
A cyclist rides past 'Tokyo' signage outside the National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Tokyo on July 17, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Representational image (File photo| AP)
IISc-Bengaluru's 'warm' COVID vaccine effective against all major variants of concern: Study
Raipur Police distributing a face mask to a woman (Photo | Express)
New COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh close to combined figures of seven major states
Ghaziabad-based engineering college to offer free education for Covid-hit students 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | This house in Kerala's Kalamassery tilted sideways on its own
Surekha Sikri (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Balika Vadhu's 'Dadisa', the splendid Surekha Sikri
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp