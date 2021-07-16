STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sensex surges over 100 per cent in early trade; Nifty tops 15,950

ITC was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, surging over 1 per cent, followed by Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's, Reliance Industries and HDFC.

Published: 16th July 2021 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2021 11:56 AM   |  A+A-

BSE, Sensex, NSE

Bombay Stock Exchange. (File Photo | EPS/ Debdutta Mitra)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark Sensex jumped over 100 points to touch record intra-day high in early trade on Friday, tracking gains in index majors Reliance Industries, HDFC twins and ITC despite a largely negative trend in global markets.

After surging to a peak of 53,290.81 in opening session, the 30-share BSE index was trading 111.60 points or 0.21 per cent higher at 53,270.45 in initial deals, while the broader NSE Nifty rose 33.60 points or 0.21 per cent to 15,957.80.

ITC was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, surging over 1 per cent, followed by Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's, Reliance Industries and HDFC.

On the other hand, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank, Infosys and NTPC were among the laggards. In the previous session, Sensex settled 254.75 points or 0.48 per cent higher at its lifetime high of 53,158.85, and Nifty rose 70.25 points or 0.44 per cent to its all-time high of 15,924.20.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 264.77 crore on Thursday, as per provisional exchange data.

"Domestic equities look to be modestly good as of now. Notably, dovish remarks of Federal Reserve Chairman Powell in his testimony despite surge in inflation should offer comfort to global equities including India," said Binod Modi Head-Strategy at Reliance Securities.

Benchmark Nifty, which was consolidating in the range of 15,600-15,900 for the last couple of weeks, is set to cross 16,000 levels shortly, he said, adding that higher crude prices, spread of delta plus variant globally and weakening INR could be a near risk for markets.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Seoul and Tokyo were trading with losses in mid-session deals, while Hong Kong was trading in the positive territory.

Equities on Wall Street too ended on a negative note in overnight sessions. Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.12 per cent to USD 73.38 per barrel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SENSEX BSE NSE Nifty
India Matters
A cyclist rides past 'Tokyo' signage outside the National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Tokyo on July 17, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Representational image (File photo| AP)
IISc-Bengaluru's 'warm' COVID vaccine effective against all major variants of concern: Study
Raipur Police distributing a face mask to a woman (Photo | Express)
New COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh close to combined figures of seven major states
Ghaziabad-based engineering college to offer free education for Covid-hit students 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | This house in Kerala's Kalamassery tilted sideways on its own
Surekha Sikri (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Balika Vadhu's 'Dadisa', the splendid Surekha Sikri
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp