STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Covid has pushed back world economy by 5-10 years, says Bata Global CEO

When I look at the future with optimism - I am referring to the inevitable rise of the new order, a new normal - an opportunity to recast many of the notions we have taken for granted, Bata's CEO said

Published: 17th July 2021 09:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2021 09:16 PM   |  A+A-

Economy, gdp

For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Covid-19 pandemic is probably the "most significant" world event of our lifetime and has inarguably pushed back the world economy and people by 5-10 years, said Bata Corporation Global CEO Sandeep Kataria.

Though the pandemic has impacted almost every sphere of life over the last 15 months, he expressed hope of leaving medical worries behind soon given the "innovativeness and ingenuity" shown by the human race during this period.

While delivering the convocation address at XLRI virtually, Kataria said there would also be an inevitable rise of the new order, a new normal.

Kataria was conferred the prestigious 'Sir Jehangir Ghandy Medal for Social and Industrial Peace' this year by XLRI.

ALSO READ | 11 people die of hunger each minute around the globe: Oxfam report

"When I look at the future with optimism - I am referring to the inevitable rise of the new order, a new normal - an opportunity to recast many of the notions that we have taken for granted over the last 50 years and provide an opportunity like never before," he said.

Combined with the continuing changes in the geopolitical map of the world and tech disruptions, global warming and markets that have been gathering pace over the last decade, significant changes will be seen in the workplace, Kataria added.

"India with its demography, stable democracy and the famed Indian resilience and jugaad puts it and all Indians in a great position to gain from these changes," he said.

ALSO READ | Can the Indian economy quickly grab the sustainable 7% real growth it desires? 

Addressing the graduating students, Kataria said they are graduating at an "amazing moment" in time for the global economy and especially India.

Kataria also suggested critical abilities, which will be needed to thrive in the next 30 years and said, "We will need more leaders and less managers."

He suggested the students to have "curiosity and the ability to learn and relearn" and stretch targets and said, "Be a javelin thrower not an archer."

The virtual convocation ceremony was held to bid a final farewell to the 2019-21 batch.

Kataria was the chief guest of 65th Annual Convocation of XLRI. Besides, Tata Steel India and South East Asia MD and Chairman, Board of Governors at XLRI T V Narendran was also present along with Fr. Paul Fernandes S J, Director of XLRI.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19 coronavirus covid-19 world economy
India Matters
A cyclist rides past 'Tokyo' signage outside the National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Tokyo on July 17, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Representational image (File photo| AP)
IISc-Bengaluru's 'warm' COVID vaccine effective against all major variants of concern: Study
Raipur Police distributing a face mask to a woman (Photo | Express)
New COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh close to combined figures of seven major states
Ghaziabad-based engineering college to offer free education for Covid-hit students 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People who are against the Tokyo 2020 Olympics set to open in July, gather to protest around Tokyo Metropolitan Government building during an anti-Olympics demonstration. (Photo | AP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Debris of houses and trees surround houses in Schuld, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Germany, Belgium reel from worst floods in years, death toll tops 150
Gallery
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp