HDFC Bank reports 14 per cent increase in Q1 net profit, performance hit by second Covid wave

The year-ago quarter had a deep impact of the national lockdown and the ensuing impact in economic activity, whereas the reporting quarter had an impact due to localised lockdowns.

Published: 17th July 2021 03:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2021 03:43 PM   |  A+A-

HDFC Bank is the first to report numbers for the quarter.

HDFC Bank is the first to report numbers for the quarter.

By PTI

MUMBAI: HDFC Bank's consolidated net profit for the June quarter increased 14 per cent to Rs 7,922 crore, but the largest private sector lender reported reverses because of the second wave of the pandemic which compressed its growth.

When compared with the preceding March quarter's Rs 8,434 crore, there was a decline in the consolidated profit.

On a standalone basis, the bank reported a post-tax profit of Rs 7,730 crore as against Rs 6,659 crore in the year-ago period and Rs 8,187 crore in the January-March period.

Its core net interest income grew 8.57 per cent to Rs 17,009 crore on advances growth of 14.4 per cent and the net interest margin coming at 4.1 per cent, while the other income grew 54.3 per cent to Rs 4,075 crore.

It can be noted that the year-ago quarter had a deep impact of the national lockdown and the ensuing impact in economic activity, whereas the reporting quarter had an impact due to localised lockdowns.

"These disruptions led to a decrease in retail loan originations, sale of third party products, card spends and efficiency in collection efforts. The lower business volumes, coupled with higher slippages, resulted in lower revenues, as well as an enhanced level of provisioning," the bank said in a statement.

The specific loan loss provisions jumped 54 per cent to Rs 4,219 crore, while the overall provisions, including Rs 600 crore set aside as contingency provisions, stood at Rs 4,830.8 crore as against Rs 3,891.5 crore.

The total credit cost ratio came at 1.67 per cent, as compared to 1.64 per cent for the quarter ending March and 1.54 per cent for the quarter ending June 30, 2020.

HDFC Bank also said that the disruptions may lead to a continued rise in the "number of customer defaults and consequently an increase in provisions thereagainst".

The bank, which is the first to report numbers for the quarter, said the gross non-performing assets ratio increased to 1.47 per cent as of June 30, up from the 1.32 per cent in March and 1.36 per cent in the year-ago period.

It reported a 14.4 per cent increase in assets for the reporting quarter when compared to the year-ago period but the overall advances declined marginally when compared with March.

When compared to last year, retail loans grew 9.3 per cent, commercial and rural banking loans grew 25.1 per cent and wholesale loans grew 10.2 per cent.

Its deposit growth was 13.2 per cent during the quarter and the share of the low-cost current and savings accounts balances in the overall base stood at 45.5 per cent.

Its total Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) was at 19.1 per cent as on June 30 with the core Tier-1 CAR at 17.9 per cent.

The total number of employees increased to 1,23,473 at the end of the June quarter, as against 1,15,822 in the year-ago period.

It had a network of 5,653 branches and 16,291 ATMs as of June.

Among the subsidiaries, HDB Financial Services reported a decline in June quarter net profit at Rs 130.6 crore as against Rs 232.7 crore on the back of a spike in dud assets to 7.75 per cent.

Its brokerage business witnessed a 94.9 per cent jump in Q1 net profit at Rs 260.6 crore.
 

