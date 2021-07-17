STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Manufacturing firms saw strong Q4 FY21: RBI

The rise in sales was broad based, and was supported by favourable base effect as well as price effect, the RBI said.

Published: 17th July 2021 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2021 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

The RBI, however, said views expressed in the article are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent the views of the Reserve Bank of India.

The RBI, however, said views expressed in the article are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent the views of the Reserve Bank of India. (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Manufacturing companies showed strong revenue growth in the fourth quarter of 2020-21 as sales of 1,633 manufacturing companies surged by 31% year-on-year during the quarter as compared with 7.4% growth in the previous quarter, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The rise in sales was broad based, and was supported by favourable base effect as well as price effect, the RBI said. Sales of IT sector firms accelerated to 6.4% Y-o-Y in the fourth quarter of 2020-21 while those of non-IT services companies recorded a marginal growth after declining in the previous three quarters. The improvement in sales on non-IT service company was largely led by trading companies.

Though manufacturing companies increased their spending on raw materials, they still reported growth in operating profits on the back of higher rise in sales compared to expenditures. Manufacturing companies saw an average 70% increase in operating profit and 31% increase in raw material cost.

Operating profits of services sector companies (both IT and non-IT) also expanded during the quarter.   
While employee cost for manufacturing companies increased by 5.4% year-on-year during fourth quarter of 2020-21, non-IT (non-financial) services companies saw a contraction of almost 9% in staff cost. Employee cost of IT Sector companies grew by 6% during the quarter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manufacturing RBI
India Matters
A cyclist rides past 'Tokyo' signage outside the National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Tokyo on July 17, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Representational image (File photo| AP)
IISc-Bengaluru's 'warm' COVID vaccine effective against all major variants of concern: Study
Raipur Police distributing a face mask to a woman (Photo | Express)
New COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh close to combined figures of seven major states
Ghaziabad-based engineering college to offer free education for Covid-hit students 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People who are against the Tokyo 2020 Olympics set to open in July, gather to protest around Tokyo Metropolitan Government building during an anti-Olympics demonstration. (Photo | AP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Debris of houses and trees surround houses in Schuld, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Germany, Belgium reel from worst floods in years, death toll tops 150
Gallery
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp