Ola clocks one lakh bookings for electric scooter in first 24 hours

Ola had opened booking for its electric scooter in the evening of July 15 on their website olaelectric.com.

The first in a range of Ola electric two-wheelers, the Ola Scooter will roll out from the Ola Futurefactory, being built on a 500-acre site in Tamil Nadu.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Ola Electric on Saturday, July 17, 2021, said it has received around one lakh bookings for its upcoming scooter within the first 24 hours of initiating the process.

The company had opened booking for its electric scooter in the evening of July 15.

"I am thrilled by the tremendous response from customers across India for our first electric vehicle. The unprecedented demand is a clear indicator of shifting consumer preferences to EVs. This is a huge step forward in our mission to transition the world to sustainable mobility," Ola Chairman and Group CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said in a statement.

Ola claims the electric scooter would be class-leading in terms of speed, range, boot space, as well as technology.

The company has stated that the model would be priced aggressively to make it widely accessible.

Ola plans to reveal the features and price of the scooter in the coming days.

The scooter will be made-in-India for the world.

It would be manufactured at the company's two-wheeler factory, being built in Tamil Nadu.

The first phase of the Ola Futurefactory is nearing completion and will be operationalised soon, while the full capacity of 10 million vehicles per annum will be built by next year.

