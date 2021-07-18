Amazon all set for Prime Day sale with Shein

Bismah Malik By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amazon‘s Prime Day sale in India will kick-off on July 26 and will also include popular Chinese brand Shein as one amongst its 1.2 million sellers.

Shein, which sells apparel, beauty, and athleisure products, was popular among India’s millennial and Gen Z shoppers until the government banned its app in the country last year amidst heightened geo-political tensions between China and India.

The low-price factor and influencer marketing remain as the primary attractants for the Shein customers, even as the east China-based company had also come under scrutiny for its corporate governance as well as alleged labour exploitation.

Industry experts say that Amazon’s attempt at helping Shein make a comeback in India is largely to stop its rival Flipkart’s domination over the fashion segment in the e-commerce industry in India especially with latter's niche subsidiaries, Myntra as well as exclusive tie-ups with homegrown and overseas brands.

Walmart-backed Myntra recently concluded its annual ‘End-of Reason’ sales, said that it sold 18 million products ordered by 4.2 million customers across the country.