STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Amazon all set for Prime Day sale with Shein

Amazon‘s Prime Day sale in India will kick-off on July 26 and will also include popular Chinese brand Shein as one amongst its 1.2 million sellers.

Published: 18th July 2021 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2021 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Amazon

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Bismah Malik
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amazon‘s Prime Day sale in India will kick-off on July 26 and will also include popular Chinese brand Shein as one amongst its 1.2 million sellers.

Shein, which sells apparel, beauty, and athleisure products, was popular among India’s millennial and Gen Z shoppers until the government banned its app in the country last year amidst heightened geo-political tensions between China and India.

The low-price factor and influencer marketing remain as the primary attractants for the Shein customers, even as the east China-based company had also come under scrutiny for its corporate governance as well as alleged labour exploitation.

Industry experts say that Amazon’s attempt at helping Shein make a comeback in India is largely to stop its rival Flipkart’s domination over the fashion segment in the e-commerce industry in India especially with latter's niche subsidiaries, Myntra as well as exclusive tie-ups with homegrown and overseas brands.

Walmart-backed Myntra recently concluded its annual ‘End-of Reason’ sales, said that it sold 18 million products ordered by 4.2 million customers across the country.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amazon Amazon Prime Day
India Matters
S Baskaran with his electric cycle. (Photo | Express)
As fuel prices rise, TN man spends Rs 20,000 to make e-bike that goes up to 50 km
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Answers Indians want from Monsoon Session of Parliament
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo | PTI)
J&K Lt Guv asks Centre to facilitate Kashmiri Pandits' return amid calls for separate UT for them
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
India reports 38,164 Covid infections in 24 hours, 499 fatalities

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka unlock: Cinema halls to function at 50% capacity
Firemen and rescue workers after a wall collapsed on some shanties in Chembur's Bharat Nagar area due to a landslide, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai rain fury: 25 die in house collapses after landslides
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp