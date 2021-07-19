STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Goldman Sachs to hire over 2,000 by 2023 for Hyderabad office

The new office to serve as a crucial innovation hub for a wide range of Goldman Sachs' businesses and enhance its reputation as a global firm.

Published: 19th July 2021 01:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2021 01:42 PM   |  A+A-

Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Goldman Sachs' new office here in Hyderabad will hire over 2,000 employees by 2023, a press release from the investment banker said on Monday.

The company on Monday announced the opening of its new office here as part of its commitment to expand its global centre for engineering and business innovation and in India, a press release from Goldman Sachs said.

"In adherence to local government guidelines, Hyderabad operations commenced remotely in March 2021 and currently have about 250 employees. By the end of 2021, it is expected that the Hyderabad office will grow to 800 employees of which about 70 per cent of employees will be new hires. By 2023 the size of Hyderabad office could reach as many as 2,500 employees," the press release read.

The new facility was inaugurated by Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao.

Chairman and chief executive officer David M Solomon said the new office will serve as a crucial innovation hub for a wide range of Goldman Sachs' businesses and enhance its reputation as a global firm.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Goldman Sachs Hyderabad KT Rama Rao KTR
India Matters
S Baskaran with his electric cycle. (Photo | Express)
As fuel prices rise, TN man spends Rs 20,000 to make e-bike that goes up to 50 km
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Answers Indians want from Monsoon Session of Parliament
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo | PTI)
J&K Lt Guv asks Centre to facilitate Kashmiri Pandits' return amid calls for separate UT for them
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
India reports 38,164 Covid infections in 24 hours, 499 fatalities

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amid heavy rainfall in many parts of the state, several houses were submerged by water in some areas of the Mando village after the cloudburst, said the SDRF. (Photo | ANI)
WATCH | Three dead, four missing after cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha, on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Urge MPs to ask sharpest of questions in Parliament, but should allow govt to respond: PM Modi
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp