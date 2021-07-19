STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Kerala co-operative bank faces Rs 100 crore loan scam charges

After several local customers raised apprehensions about the bank's functioning, an audit was conducted and based on its findings, the president of the bank lodged a complaint with the police.

Published: 19th July 2021 05:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2021 05:41 PM   |  A+A-

Chandranna Kanuka, Andhra Pradesh gift scam

Representational image (Express Illustration)

By PTI

THRISSUR: An alleged Rs 100 crore loan scam has been reported in a cooperative bank in this central Kerala district, following which the police have registered a case against six bank officials and launched an investigation.

The allegations of the fraud were raised against Karavannur co-operative bank, controlled by the ruling CPI(M), at Irinjalakuda here.

After several people including local customers raised apprehensions about the bank's functioning, an audit had been conducted there recently, in which the charges were reportedly found to be true.

During the inspection, it was also found that loans were sanctioned on the property pledged by local customers without their knowledge and the loan amount was credited multiple times to the selected accounts, sources here said.

Based on the audit findings, the president of the bank lodged a complaint with the police, sources added.

A senior police official said as per the complaint, cheating to the tune of nearly Rs 100 crore had been found.

"It is considered to be a fraud which had been continuing for the last several years. So, we can find out the exact amount of fraud only after a detailed probe and examination of the loan documents," the officer told PTI.

The case was registered against six bank officials, including the secretary of the bank, who were already placed under suspension over the allegations, he said.

Several sections of IPC including 420 (cheating), 471 (using a forged document as genuine) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) were slapped against them.

He said the case would be handed over to the Crime Branch for further investigation as cheating to the tune of several crores of rupees were suspected in the scam.

Following the allegations, the 13-member committee of the CPI(M)-ruled bank was disbanded.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karavannur cooperative bank Kerala Cooperative bank fraud Bank fraud
India Matters
S Baskaran with his electric cycle. (Photo | Express)
As fuel prices rise, TN man spends Rs 20,000 to make e-bike that goes up to 50 km
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Answers Indians want from Monsoon Session of Parliament
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo | PTI)
J&K Lt Guv asks Centre to facilitate Kashmiri Pandits' return amid calls for separate UT for them
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
India reports 38,164 Covid infections in 24 hours, 499 fatalities

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amid heavy rainfall in many parts of the state, several houses were submerged by water in some areas of the Mando village after the cloudburst, said the SDRF. (Photo | ANI)
WATCH | Three dead, four missing after cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha, on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Urge MPs to ask sharpest of questions in Parliament, but should allow govt to respond: PM Modi
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp