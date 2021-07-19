STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Paytm Payment Gateway enables payment from fixed deposit accounts held with partner IndusInd Bank

Customers with a Paytm Payment Bank account can now redeem the fixed deposit from IndusInd Bank into Paytm Payments Bank account in real-time and use the money to make payments.

Published: 19th July 2021 05:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2021 05:55 PM   |  A+A-

Paytm

For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) Digital payments and financial services firm Paytm on Monday said Paytm Payments Bank's customers can now make instant payments through its payment gateway using balances available in their fixed deposit accounts held with its partner bank, IndusInd Bank.

Paytm Payments Bank enables its customers to open fixed deposits with partner IndusInd Bank.

"Paytm all-in-one payment gateway now allows fixed deposit (FD) balances to make payments on partnered platforms. This is in association with Paytm Payment Bank Ltd, whose account holders can now use their fixed deposits with IndusInd Bank to make instant payments across online platforms. The innovation will help customers manage their liquidity in real-time to make payments seamlessly," Paytm said in a statement.

Customers with a Paytm Payments Bank account can redeem the FD from IndusInd Bank into Paytm Payments Bank account in real-time and use the money to make payments, it added.

"This partnership with Paytm Payments Gateway is for a first-of-its-kind solution to use fixed deposit balance as a payments source. This will make way for greater convenience for the user and will also help them to liquidate their balances to make real-time payments with ease," a Paytm Payments Bank spokesperson said.

As of March 31, 2021, the total outstanding fixed deposits under the arrangement between Paytm Payments Bank and IndusInd bank stood at Rs 1,750 crore.

Paytm Payments Bank's customers will be levied no charges or penalties for premature liquidation of the FDs opened in association with IndusInd Bank.

"Product innovation is at the heart of our payment solutions and this is a great example. We are proud to be the first in the country to allow real-time redemption of fixed deposit balances into customer's current and savings accounts for making payments, which will promote wider acceptance of digital payments in the country," Paytm Senior Vice-President Praveen Sharma said in the statement.

As of March 31, 2021, Paytm Payments Banks had 6.4 crore savings accounts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Paytm Paytm Payments Bank Indus Ind Bank Indus Ind bank fixed deposit
India Matters
S Baskaran with his electric cycle. (Photo | Express)
As fuel prices rise, TN man spends Rs 20,000 to make e-bike that goes up to 50 km
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Answers Indians want from Monsoon Session of Parliament
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo | PTI)
J&K Lt Guv asks Centre to facilitate Kashmiri Pandits' return amid calls for separate UT for them
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
India reports 38,164 Covid infections in 24 hours, 499 fatalities

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amid heavy rainfall in many parts of the state, several houses were submerged by water in some areas of the Mando village after the cloudburst, said the SDRF. (Photo | ANI)
WATCH | Three dead, four missing after cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha, on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Urge MPs to ask sharpest of questions in Parliament, but should allow govt to respond: PM Modi
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp