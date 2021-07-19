STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Reliance Commercial Finance lenders approve debt-resolution plan with Authum as successful bidder

Last month, a consortium of lenders led by Bank of Baroda had cleared a proposal of Authum to acquire another Reliance Group company, Reliance Home Finance (RHF) as part of the resolution process.

Published: 19th July 2021 01:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2021 01:57 PM   |  A+A-

Reliance Communication chairman Anil Ambani

Anil Ambani (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The lenders of the Reliance Commercial Finance (RCF) have approved the resolution plan for the company and have selected Authum Investment and Infrastructure Ltd as the successful bidder, Reliance Capital said on Monday.

Authum is expected to take over RCF for about Rs 1,600 crore.

Reliance Commercial Finance -- a company of debt-ridden Anil Ambani-promoted Reliance Group -- is a fully-owned subsidiary of Reliance Capital Ltd.

"The board of directors of RCF have taken note of the resolution plan approved by the lenders, forming part of the inter-creditor agreement (ICA lenders) under RBI's prudential framework for resolution of stressed assets," Reliance Capital said in a regulatory filing.

Lenders selected Authum Investment and Infrastructure Limited (Authum) as the successful bidder to acquire the company and/or all its assets through a competitive bidding process after several rounds of negotiations between the bidders and the lenders.

"The ICA lenders with Bank of Baroda as the lead bank have received initial expression of interest from over 18 bidders, of which 4 binding bids were shortlisted and the final successful bidder was selected," it added.

Reliance Capital said Authum's debt resolution plan is approved under RBI's Prudential Framework for Resolution of Stressed Assets, Directions dated June 7, 2019.

The implementation of the resolution plan by the successful bidder is subject to the approval of non-ICA lenders, shareholders, regulatory authorities, and the vacation of existing legal injunctions on the company.

This is the second Reliance Group company for which Authum has emerged as a winner.

Last month, a consortium of lenders led by Bank of Baroda had cleared a proposal of Authum to acquire Reliance Home Finance (RHF) as part of the resolution process.

Authum is a domestic NBFC with around 15 years of presence and over Rs 2,400 crore net worth as of June 2021.

RCF's resolution will result in overall debt reduction of Reliance Capital by over Rs 9,000 crore.

Shares of Reliance Capital were trading 1.50 per cent up at Rs 20.25 apiece on BSE.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Reliance Capital Limited Reliance Commercial Finance Reliance Home Finance Anil Ambani Reliance Group
India Matters
S Baskaran with his electric cycle. (Photo | Express)
As fuel prices rise, TN man spends Rs 20,000 to make e-bike that goes up to 50 km
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Answers Indians want from Monsoon Session of Parliament
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo | PTI)
J&K Lt Guv asks Centre to facilitate Kashmiri Pandits' return amid calls for separate UT for them
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
India reports 38,164 Covid infections in 24 hours, 499 fatalities

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amid heavy rainfall in many parts of the state, several houses were submerged by water in some areas of the Mando village after the cloudburst, said the SDRF. (Photo | ANI)
WATCH | Three dead, four missing after cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha, on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Urge MPs to ask sharpest of questions in Parliament, but should allow govt to respond: PM Modi
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp